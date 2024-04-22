Mourners gather at home of Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca a day after he was gunned down

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities on Monday afternoon continued to investigate the shooting that killed an off-duty Chicago Police officer this past weekend outside his home in Gage Park.

Officers responded to the alert in the 5500 block of South Kedzie Avenue just before 3 a.m. Sunday After touring the area, officers drove to the 3100 block of West 56th Street about a block away, where Officer Luis Huesca, 30, was found outside with gunshot wounds.

Police Supt. Larry Snelling said Sunday that the 30-year-old officer was returning home from his shift when he was shot multiple times. Huesca was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

Huesca was off duty, but in uniform, at the time of the shooting.

Police have released photos to their officers of a man they are trying to identify in connection with the murder, and who may be armed and dangerous. The photos have not been released to the public, and CBS 2 is not sharing them – as the possible connection is not known.

"It's a tremendous loss," said Pastor Matt Foley of St. Simon Chapel of St. Gall Parish in Gage Park, "because was one of our own - a young man who grew up here, a young man who lived here, and most importantly, a young man who's leaving a mourning mother behind."

Pastor Foley described Huesca as someone who wanted to make the world a better place, and who loved to play soccer in his spare time.

Huesca's family said he died just two days shy of his 31st birthday.

Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca Chicago Police Department

A memorial of candles lined the driveway leading up to the officer's home Monday. A bullet hole in the garage is another indication of the violence that took place.

Mayor Johnson said he visited with the family gathered at Huesca's home on Sunday.

"I talked to the family – that's where I spent my time, and of course, I did spend time with the officers who are all impacted by this. To see one of our fallen officers' body lay as the family was preparing to go into the morgue – it's one of the most difficult things I've ever done," Mayor Johnson said Monday. "I show up every day for the people of Chicago, and I know that people know that. And I know the family knows that. I spent time with the family, because that's what a mayor does."

Others brought by flowers and food as they came to Huesca's home. One of the visitors was the mother of Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso, who was also shot and killed in Gage Park about one year ago.

Vásquez Lasso was responding to a domestic violence call.

At the time, Officer Huesca paid tribute to Vásquez Lasso in a memorial video. Just over a year later, Vásquez Lasso's mother, Rocio Lasso, paid tribute to Huesca.

In Spanish, she described how the emotions of the day are overwhelming.

Vásquez Lasso's mother said she has not had the strength to attend ongoing court proceedings after her son's death – but her daughter does go. Her daughter told her she saw Officer Huesca in court every time she went.

Also Monday, detectives towed away the officer's car from an alley about six blocks from his home. They also found some items of clothing from a nearby yard.

Detectives have not yet determined whether Officer Huesca was carjacked.

Police have not said whether they have anyone in custody in the shooting.