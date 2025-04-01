2025 municipal elections underway in Chicago suburbs

Voters in Chicago suburbs head to the polls in 2025 municipal elections

Election Day is underway on Tuesday in the Chicago suburbs, where voters will elect mayors, village presidents, trustees, school boards, and more.

In west suburban Aurora, two-term Mayor Richard Irvin is facing challenger John Laesch, an Aurora alderman. The two also faced off in 2021.

There is no love lost between Irvin and Laesch. Irvin has said the city is stable financially and its schools and safety overall are on the rise, but Laesch has loudly called Irvin out for what he says are major civility and ethical issues, Including pay-to-play schemes where donors are awarded big city contracts.

Irvin denies that, and says contractors are allowed to donate.

If elected, Laesch said he wants to lower debt in the city; invest in green energy; and improve street lights, curbs and water lines

Both candidates made final pleas to their constituents Tuesday morning.

"The biggest challenge, I think, has been maintaining civility. There has been an enormous amount of yard sign theft and petty snipes on social media, and our supporters, both sides can run over the top just a little bit," Laesch said. "I think that it also presents an opportunity after tonight to start to work to bring our community together, and make sure the even people that didn't vote for me have a voice and a seat at the table."

"The biggest challenge is the lies, and the divisiveness, and the hate and meanness from the other team, but as I said, we rise above it. When they go low, we go high, and we make sure that we get the message out to our residents that our residents really need to hear," Irvin said.

Meantime, in northwest suburban Arlington Heights, three-term Mayor Tom Hayes is not running for a fourth term. Instead, voters will decide between Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce executive director Jon Ridler, village trustee Tom Schwingbeck, or village trustee Jim Tinaglia.

All three will be focused on trying to get the Chicago Bears to build their new stadium at the old Arlington Park racetrack site, as long any stadium deal benefits the city.

In southwest suburban Orland Park, incumbent Keith Pekau, who is also an Air Force veteran and small business owner, has been mayor for two terms running on his "People Over Politics" party. His challenger is former village trustee and city clerk Jim Dodge – a consultant who is running under the Orland Park for All party, campaigning on a promise of better financial management in the city.

In south suburban Dolton, incumbent Mayor Tiffany Henyard lost in the February primary, amid multiple scandals – including a federal investigation and allegations of financial mismanagement.

Voters will decide between Democratic city trustee Jason House or Rebuilding Dolton Party candidate Casundra Hopson-Jordan.