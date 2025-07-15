1 year ago Tuesday: 32 tornadoes touch down in Northern Illinois, Northwest Indiana

Tuesday marks one year since a historic and devastating tornado outbreak in Chicago.

On Monday, July 15, 2024, 32 tornadoes touched down in the greater Chicago area alone — including several within the city limits — downing trees and power lines and damaging dozens of homes.

This single-day figure of 32 tornadoes for July 15 beat a record of 22 tornadoes on June 30, 2014. Meanwhile, a total of nine were confirmed from the first round of storms the day before — Sunday, July 14.

One of the tornadoes on July 15, 2024, an EF-1, hit the Near West Side of Chicago and far western portions of the Loop. An EF-1 tornado also plowed through the city's South and Southwest sides from Chicago Lawn to West Englewood, and an EF-0 tornado hit Chicago's West Town community.

Tornadoes also hit several other locations throughout the suburbs and collar counties, other surrounding Northern Illinois counties, and Northwest Indiana.

According to the National Weather Service, there were also long stretches with multiple tornadoes occurring at the same time that Monday night. At one point, a total of five tornadoes were ongoing simultaneously.