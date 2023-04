Procession to take fallen firefighter Jermaine Pelt's body to cemetery Following a spirited funeral service at House of Hope church in Pullman, pallbearers carried fallen firefighter Jermaine Pelt’s casket, draped in the Chicago flag, to a waiting fire engine to be taken to the cemetery. CBS 2’s Kris Habermehl, a firefighter himself, described the funeral as a hopeful service.