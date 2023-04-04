'Our hearts are very heavy': CFD remembers firefighter Jermaine Pelt

'No one thought that anything like this had happened'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Colleagues of fallen firefighter Jermaine Pelt said they are heartbroken.

They describe the 18-year veteran of the Chicago Fire Department as a soft-spoken leader. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey spent the afternoon with his CFD family as they process this news.

"We know that every time the bell rings and we go out on those calls we know there's a possibility we may not come back. But that's what we signed up for," said Deputy District Chief Anthony Frazier Sr. of the Chicago Fire Department.

Firefighter Jermaine Pelt didn't know it would be his final ride on this engine. It still smells of smoke from the house fire on Wallace.

"We know how to get out of bad situations but sometimes...sometimes it's unavoidable," added Captain Rory Ohse of the Chicago Fire Department, Tower Ladder 24

Some of his closest brothers at the firehouse said they're still stunned.

"No one thought that anything like this had happened," said Lieutenant David Bernicky, with Chicago Fire Department Engine 75. "Not only was he a registered nurse, he was a paramedic he did stuff in the community."

"Jermaine found a way to make a connection with everyone. So, he wasn't just loved here in this firehouse, he was loved in the community as well," said Captain Rory Ohse, Chicago Fire Department Tower Ladder 24.

His deputy district chief said Pelt was a proud father to a daughter that he just walked down the aisle.

"His daughter was on her honeymoon and she's getting this news. And his son is only six years old. Those are the people we're going to keep close at this time," said Deputy District Chief Anthony Frazier, Sr.

Pelt was lovingly escorted to the Medical Examiner's office this morning. Engine 115 also had a visitor while we were there: CPD District 5. Engine 115 sent pizzas after they lost Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso last month. District 5 returned the favor for Firefighter Pelt.

"Jermaine knows everybody but he's very soft spoken and everyone loved him," Frazier said. "Today we lost a brother, and our hearts are very heavy."

Two other firefighters were also injured in the fire. The Deputy District Chief said they were treated and released. One was a student of Pelt's at the fire academy. They both went to the hospital together. But, only one of them came home.

2005 dress uniform Firefighter Jermaine Pelt. pic.twitter.com/HAggAPP6eB — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 4, 2023