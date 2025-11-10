Canceled flights live updates as airlines ax hundreds more flights in U.S. to comply with FAA order
What to know about canceled flights across the U.S.:
- Airlines are expected to cancel 4% of their flights at 40 of the busiest airports in the U.S. on Monday to comply with an order from the Federal Aviation Administration amid the government shutdown.
- Officials said the FAA order was an effort to address strain on the national airspace system as the agency dealt with a shortage of air traffic controllers.
- Over 1,700 flights were canceled as of Monday afternoon on the East Coast.
- The FAA wants airlines to increase the cancellations at the 40 airports to 6% by Tuesday and ultimately ramp up to 10% by Friday.
Over 1,700 flights canceled as of Monday afternoon
More than 1,700 of Monday's flights within, into or out of the U.S. have been canceled, according to FlightAware.
As of early Monday afternoon on the East Coast, over 3,800 flights were delayed.
Trump: "All Air Traffic Controllers must get back to work, NOW!!!"
Writing on Truth Social, President Trump said air traffic controllers must return to work and that those who have continued to report for duty could receive a bonus.
"All Air Traffic Controllers must get back to work, NOW!!! Anyone who doesn't will be substantially 'docked,'" he wrote. "For those Air Traffic Controllers who were GREAT PATRIOTS, and didn't take ANY TIME OFF for the 'Democrat Shutdown Hoax,' I will be recommending a BONUS of $10,000 per person for distinguished service to our Country. For those that did nothing but complain, and took time off, even though everyone knew they would be paid, IN FULL, shortly into the future, I am NOT HAPPY WITH YOU."
More than 250 flights canceled at NYC airports
More than 250 flights have been canceled at New York City's three major airports.
As of 11 a.m. EST Monday, LaGuardia Airport's arrival and departure boards were showing 120 cancellations, according to FlightAware. John F. Kennedy International Airport showed 81 canceled flights and Newark Liberty International Airport had 91.
There are also dozens of delays at each of the airports, including arrivals and departures.
By Mark Prussin, Allen Devlin and Elijah Westbrook
Hundreds of flights already canceled for Tuesday
Nearly 1,000 of Tuesday's flights within, into or out of the U.S. have already been canceled, according to FlightAware.
As of Monday morning, 968 flights were already scrapped for Tuesday.
Travelers turn to buses and trains to avoid flight delays, cancellations
At Atlanta's Greyhound station, Sandro Martinez was one of many airline passengers who hit the road to get home.
Martinez flew to Atlanta from Newark, New Jersey, and planned on taking another flight to Greenville, South Carolina.
But with his connecting flight uncertain, Martinez decided to play it safe and finish his trip by bus instead.
"I did not want to take the risk," he said.
Over 1,600 flights canceled as of Monday morning
Over 1,600 flights were canceled within, into or out of the U.S. on Monday morning, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.
More than 2,700 flights were delayed.
Only 4 air traffic controllers worked at Atlanta's airport Saturday, transportation secretary says
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said only four air traffic controllers worked Saturday at Atlanta's airport, which is known as the busiest in the world.
Duffy told CNN that 18 of the 22 controllers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport didn't come to work Saturday. Across the country, 81 controllers in total didn't work that day, Duffy told CNN.
Over 5,500 flights canceled since FAA order took effect
Over 5,500 flights were canceled since the FAA's order took effect, according to FlightAware.
According to the flight tracker, 2,953 flights were canceled Sunday. Saturday saw 1,566 cancellations, and 1,025 flights were scrubbed Friday, when the order took effect.