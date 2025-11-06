Flight cancellations ramp up as airlines scramble to comply with FAA order to cut air traffic — live updates
What to know about FAA cuts to flights in the U.S.:
- The Federal Aviation Administration ordered airlines to cut thousands of flights across the U.S. starting Friday as the agency deals with shortages of air traffic controllers during the longest government shutdown in history. The plan went into effect at 6 a.m. EST.
- Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford announced that the Trump administration would be cutting 10% of flights at 40 "high impact" airports throughout the country. Airlines expected to cut at least 4% of Friday's flights at those airports and ramp up to 10% next week.
- Carriers scrambled to prepare for the cuts, with many waiving fees for flyers who want to change their plans or refund their tickets.
- Some airlines have indicated they would reduce regional flights while maintaining long-haul flights.
Flight cancellations, delays piling up at Philadelphia International Airport
Over two dozen flights were canceled at Philadelphia International Airport on Friday morning. As of 8 a.m. EST, there were 26 flight cancellations and 17 delays at PHL. Delays nearly doubled over half an hour from 6 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.
Dozens of flights canceled at Boston's Logan Airport
There were 38 cancellations in and out of Boston's Logan International Airport as of 8 a.m. EST and that number was expected to rise. Smaller airports are also affected. According to T.F. Green International Airport in Rhode Island, five flights in and out of Providence were canceled Friday morning.
Duffy says "my No. 1 job is safety" as flight cancellations begin
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said "my No. 1 job is safety" as flight cancellations ordered by the FAA began at major airports across the U.S. due to the government shutdown.
"As we were looking at data, we were seeing increased numbers in some of the categories we don't like," Duffy said Friday on "CBS Mornings." He said some air traffic controllers have been working 10-hour days, six days a week, as staffers go without pay and callouts increase.
"That pressure on the controllers was giving us numbers that were not troubling, but were concerning. So my job is to be preemptive – to take preemptive action based on the data, which is what we've done," he said.
When asked about sharing the data, Duffy said it will be provided to airlines and Congress at a later time, "but right now it's about making the right decisions at the right time to keep people safe."
"As that data came in we decided to make the decisions we thought were appropriate," Duffy said.
United posts cancellations webpage, says rebookings going smoothly so far
United Airlines says it's published a list of all its mandated flight cancellations though Sunday on a special page on its website. The carrier points out that its app also has updates.
United said Friday morning that about half of its impacted customers have been able to be rebook within four hours of their original departure time.
Cancellations, delays mounting already
As the 6 a.m. EST start of the flight cutbacks neared, cancellations and delays were already beginning to pile up.
According to tracking website FlightAware.com, as of 4:25 a.m., 815 flights had been cancelled within, into or out of the U.S. for Friday., and 504 had been delayed.
Compensation varies for passengers from canceled flights
Airlines scrambled to adjust their schedules and began canceling flights Thursday in anticipation of the FAA's official order, while travelers with plans for the weekend and beyond waited nervously to learn if their flights would take off as scheduled.
Carriers are required to refund customers whose flights are canceled but not to cover secondary costs such as food and hotel accommodations unless a delay or cancellation results from a contributing factor that is within the control of the airlines, according to the Department of Transportation.
Many airline scrapped fees for people wanting to alter their plans.
Industry analyst Henry Harteveldt warned that the reductions will "have a noticeable impact across the U.S. air transportation system."
How often flights have been delayed at major airports during the shutdown
Nearly a quarter of flights arrived late into 16 of America's busiest airports in the week after air traffic controllers missed their first paycheck on Oct. 28, according to a CBS News analysis of data from aviation company Cirium. That's compared with 18% of flights arriving late in September.
Fifteen of those airports are included on the list of airports that will be affected by the 10% cut in air traffic.
Delays were more significant in some areas than others. Staffing shortages and weather conditions compounded delays in New York City last week. From Oct. 28 to Monday, fewer than 65% of flights arrived on time into the area's three airports. More than 81% of flights landed on time at the airports in September.
Seattle and Denver's airports, on the other hand, have had more flights arrive and depart on time over the same timeframe than in September.
Air traffic control staffing issues rapidly worsened, analysis shows
FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said this week that he has never seen these kinds of measures taken before in his nearly four-decade experience in the aviation field.
"I'm not aware in my 35-year history in the aviation market where we've had a situation where we're taking these kinds of measures," Bedford said Wednesday. "Then again, we're in new territory in terms of government shutdowns."
Staffing problems led to delays throughout October, but they were mostly isolated and temporary. Last weekend, though, saw a change.
From Friday to Sunday evening, at least 39 air traffic control facilities reported potential staffing limits, according to an Associated Press analysis of operations plans shared through the Air Traffic Control System Command Center system. The figure, which is likely an undercount, is well above the average for weekends before the shutdown.
During weekends from Jan. 1 to Sept. 30, the average number of airport towers, regional control centers and facilities monitoring traffic at higher altitudes that announced potential staffing issues was 8.3, according to the AP analysis.
"We are seeing signs of stress in the system, so we are proactively reducing the number of flights to make sure the American people continue to fly safely," Bedford said in a statement Thursday. "The FAA will continue to closely monitor operations, and we will not hesitate to take further action to make sure air travel remains safe."
List of 40 "high traffic airports" affected by FAA cuts
The FAA's plan to slash airline capacity includes cutting flights at 40 "high traffic airports" around the country.
The list of airports, confirmed Thursday night by the Department of Transportation, includes busy passenger airports in major cities and airline hubs as well as a number of airports with heavy cargo traffic.
Among the cities whose airports are listed are Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, New York City and Los Angeles. The list had been provided earlier to CBS News by a source familiar with the discussions.
Read more and see the full list here.
Airlines could be fined up to $75,000 per flight over the reduced capacity limit
Airlines that fail to meet the Transportation Department's reduced flight capacity could be fined up to $75,000 for every flight over the threshold, the Transportation Department said.
The agency said airlines "will be liable for a civil penalty of up to $75,000 for every flight it operates above the limits set forth" in the order.
Smaller carriers that are classified as small businesses under the Small Business Act could face a penalty of up to $16,630 for every flight over the limit, the order states.
Meanwhile, among certain other conditions, the order also limits commercial space launches and reentries to between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. local time.
Airlines will be allowed to slowly ramp up their daily number of flight cancellations
Airlines will have more than a week to meet the Transportation Department's goal of reducing their daily flight operations by 10%, the agency said.
In its order, DOT said airlines would be required to cut their flights by 4% on Friday and then 6% by Tuesday, Nov. 11, and 8% by Thursday, Nov. 13. They have until Friday, Nov. 14, to cut their service by 10%, assuming a deal is not reached by then to reopen the government.
"My department has many responsibilities, but our number one job is safety. This isn't about politics – it's about assessing the data and alleviating building risk in the system as controllers continue to work without pay," Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy said in a statement. "It's safe to fly today, and it will continue to be safe to fly next week because of the proactive actions we are taking."
Airlines not required to cut international flights, officials say
International flights are not included in the order issued Thursday by the Transportation Department.
"The order does not require a reduction in international flights," DOT said in a news release. "Carriers may use their own discretion to decide which flights are canceled to reach the order's goal."
United Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines had already stated that their international service would not be part of their cancellations.
Air traffic control union leader says flight reductions are needed for safety
Nick Daniels, president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, says every day the government shutdown drags on and workers go without pay, "risk is going to increase."
Air traffic controllers "have to be 100%, 100% of the time," he told CBS News' Major Garrett on "The Takeout." "But now they're worried about putting gas in their car. They're worried about putting food on the table. They can't even pay for child care in some instances. So as that risk increases, you have to begin reducing the capacity of the of the system and take down the number of flights in order to ensure the safety of it."
Southwest, American Airlines detail Friday's flight cancellation numbers
Both Southwest Airlines and American Airlines disclosed that they are cutting about 4% of their scheduled flights Friday.
Southwest Airlines said in a statement provided to CBS News Thursday that it has "proactively canceled" 120 flights Friday, calling it a "small portion of our daily schedule." It said it also expected to cancel fewer than 100 flights on Saturday,
The airline said its flight cuts on Friday amounted to a "4% reduction in flying across the 34 of the more than 117 airports we serve."
"The vast majority of our Customers' flights will not be disrupted, and Southwest will communicate directly with affected Customers as soon as possible," the airline said in a statement.
American Airlines also said it was cutting about 220 flights daily Friday through Monday, amounting to 4% of its scheduled flights at 40 airports.
"Even with these cancellations, we plan to operate around 6,000 daily flights," the airline said.
Meanwhile, the Alaska Air Group told CBS News in a statement that it only expected a few dozen cancellations Friday across its subsidiaries, which include Alaska Airlines, Horizon Air and Hawaiian Airlines.
— Kris Van Cleave and Kathryn Krupnik
Check before you head to the airport — and don't check luggage
Travel experts say passengers should be extra vigilant in monitoring communications from their airline before heading to the airport.
John Rose, chief risk and security officer at Altour, a travel management company, recommended that travelers use an airline's app to track inbound flights to anticipate any delays.
"The main thing to watch is that the flight is still going, that it's on time. That's a trick that's easy to do on the airline's app," he told CBS News.
Avoid checking luggage if possible, but Rose also advises packing a little extra, including essential medications, just in case.
"Plan to be stuck somewhere for an extra day," he said.
Read more here.
Some of the nation's busiest airports to be affected
The expected flight cancellations on Friday will affect some of the busiest airports in the country, including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, and all three major airports in the New York City area, LaGuardia, JFK and Newark.
United Airlines expects to cancel nearly 200 flights a day this weekend, but says it is doing its best to minimize the impact on customers systemwide.
"We're trying to be really thoughtful about where those flights come out," said David Kinzelman, United's chief customer officer.
"The key for customers to avoid being stranded is early action, early communication. That's why we're getting ahead of the curve now and proactively putting in our cancellations for today, for the next several days, to give customers time to plan ahead."
Consider buying a backup ticket, airline CEO suggests
Airlines are offering passengers more flexibility to rebook or refunds for canceled flights. One airline executive suggested that for urgent travel plans, passengers might want to book more than one flight as a backup.
"If you are headed to a wedding, funeral or something you must be somewhere for in the next few days — given the risk of flights [canceling] I would suggest passengers buy a backup ticket on another carrier that departs after the first ticket," Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle said in an Instagram post on Thursday.
Cancellations could be like "the worst type of snowstorm," travel expert says
The FAA's decision to cut back on flights comes after weeks of strain on the air traffic control system.
"Controllers … are very overburdened by short staffing, long hours and an increasing number of colleagues that have been calling off of work here after weeks without pay," Sean Cudahy, senior aviation reporter for The Points Guy, told CBS News.
"You think about the worst type of snowstorm, the worst type of thunderstorm delay that we see where those delays kind of cascade, the cancellations, across the country — I think this is what we're going to be dealing with," he said, adding that the disruptions are likely to last for days on end.
American Airlines expects cuts won't affect most of its passengers
American Airlines expects most of its passengers won't be affected by the flight cuts.
"We expect the vast majority of our customers' travel will be unaffected, and long-haul international travel will remain as scheduled," the carrier said in a statement Thursday. "As schedule changes are made, we'll proactively reach out to customers who are impacted."
Travelers were urged to check their flights' status on American's website or mobile app. The airline said it wouldn't charge a fee if passengers wanted to change their plans or request a refund.
"In the meantime, we continue to urge leaders in Washington, D.C., to reach an immediate resolution to end the shutdown," the carrier said.
Southwest Airlines says passengers can get refund for canceled flights
Southwest Airlines passengers can receive a refund if their flight was canceled, the airline said.
The carrier said in a statement that people will be automatically booked onto another flight in most cases. Passengers can also change their flight if the new itinerary doesn't work.
"If you choose not to travel on your new itinerary, please cancel your reservation at least 10 minutes before the new flight's scheduled departure time," the airline said.
Delta Air Lines expects "vast majority" of flights to go as scheduled
Delta Air Lines expects to operate most of its flights amid the cuts.
"Delta expects to operate the vast majority of our flights as scheduled, including all long-haul international service, and will work to minimize customer impact while keeping safety our top priority," the carrier said Thursday.
The airline said it wouldn't charge fees if flyers wanted to change, cancel or refund their flights.
"We will work to give customers as much notice as possible about any changes to their flights and apologize for any inconvenience these changes may cause," Delta said.
Passengers were encouraged to check Delta's website or mobile app for updates.
United Airlines CEO says cuts will affect regional flights, not travel between hubs
United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said the flight cuts would affect regional flights and travel between airports that aren't the carrier's hubs.
"United's long-haul international flying and our hub-to-hub flying will not be impacted by this schedule reduction direction from the FAA," Kirby said in a note to employees that was posted on the airline's website. "That's important to maintain the integrity of our network, give impacted customers as many options as possible to resume their trip, and sustain our crew pairing systems."
Here's a list of United's hubs, with their airport codes:
- Chicago's O'Hare International Airport (ORD)
- Denver International Airport (DEN)
- Guam's Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport (GUM)
- Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)
- Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)
- Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey (EWR)
- San Francisco International Airport (SFO)
- Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)
The airline would make "rolling updates" to its schedule as the shutdown continues, Kirby said. All customers traveling during this period were eligible for refunds.