WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca

Cheryl Fiandaca is the chief investigative reporter for the I-Team at WBZ-TV.

An award-winning broadcast journalist, Fiandaca joined WBZ-TV from the former NBC affiliate in Boston. Over the past several years, she has distinguished herself with her special brand of investigative journalism: getting exclusive interviews with newsmakers, uncovering information on breaking news stories and conducting wide-ranging investigations that have led to meaningful changes in government.

Fiandaca was a reporter for WABC-TV and WCBS-TV. She briefly stepped away from reporting in 2012 to become the spokesperson for the Boston Police Department.

An attorney, Fiandaca is licensed to practice law in Massachusetts, New York and the District of Columbia. She earned a B.S. from Suffolk University and a J.D. from New England Law, both located in Boston.

You can connect with her on Twitter at @CherylFiandaca.