Couple struggling to claim $11,000 from Find Mass. Money website gets help from I-Team

The Find Mass. Money website, run by the state's Unclaimed Property division, promises to help you get the money that belongs to you, but getting it may be another story. An Amesbury, Massachusetts couple ran into problems when they tried to claim their cash.

Meryl Goldsmith and her husband Scott Penoyer thought they hit the jackpot when the state notified Scott that he had an old Morgan Stanley account with more than $11,000 in it. The couple says they followed the instruction and filed a claim. But that was not the end of it. The state needed the account certified.

"They need Morgan Stanley basically to fill out the rest of this form and that's where it just kind of falls," Penoyer said.

After struggling for nearly a year to get Morgan Stanley to certify the account, Goldsmith called the I-Team's Call for Action. "I watch your pieces, and I said if anybody is going to be able to find somebody to ask whether this is actually there and who to talk to next it would be you," Goldsmith said.

After the I-Team reached out to Morgan Stanley, Penoyer got his money. "You rattled a couple of cages," Goldsmith said. "It was amazing."

While the couple was happy to have the cash, the family thinks the state could have made the process to get it easier, telling the I-Team it was frustrating.

Ron Lizzi is an advocate for the state's unclaimed money reforms and has been spearheading efforts all over the country to get states to do a better job returning it. "They should automatically return money without requiring claims," Lizzi said. "At least 20 states are already doing that, and Massachusetts should join them."

The I-Team asked Mark Bracken, the director of state's Unclaimed Property division, if he thought the treasurer's office could do anything to make it easier and faster for people to get their money. "Not necessarily," Bracken said. "I mean we can always do better but we're one of the highest returned states in the nation. Last year we paid out just over 130,000 claims, around 80,000 of them were fast tracked and paid online without anyone ever having to fill out paperwork."

While Penoyer and Goldsmith say their experience was challenging, in the end getting the money was a windfall. "You know $11,000 is a lot of money," Goldsmith said. "We are putting some of the money away, but we are doing something a little crazy with the rest of it. We are going out to Vegas to see the Eagles at the Sphere. Thank you, thank you."

The state says it is holding more than $3 billion in unclaimed property. That includes forgotten bank accounts, tax refunds and uncashed checks. In 2024, it returned more than $175 million.