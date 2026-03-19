Martha's Vineyard babysitter charged in 2-year-old boy's death. "She tortured my child," father says.

A babysitter on Martha's Vineyard is awaiting trial on a manslaughter charge after a two-year-old boy in her care died.

Frankie Rodenbaugh died in March 2025, just days after his babysitter, 40-year-old Aimee Cotton of Oak Bluffs, allegedly left him in a car, strapped in his seat for hours with no food or water.

"The amount of damage she's done to our community is unimaginable," Frankie's father, Matt Rodenbaugh, told WBZ-TV's I-Team. "If I could help one family and a save a child from a situation like Frankie's, I'll do anything I can for that."

He said his son was a "mini-me" and a ball of energy.

"Every day I'd come home from work," Rodenbaugh said, "he would hear me coming and the dogs would bark, and he'd run to the gate here and yell, 'Dada!' and (give me) a big, huge hug. He'd hug everyone. Just a super happy little kid."

Frankie Rodenbaugh Matt Rodenbaugh

"Somebody we trusted"

The Rodenbaughs live on the Vineyard. They used a well-known and trusted babysitter to watch Frankie during the day. Aimee Cotton came highly recommended. They'd known her for more than 10 years.

"She watched my daughter, who's now 6, for the first three years of her life," Rodenbaugh said. "She was somebody really close to us and somebody we trusted."

On March 13, 2005, Cotton brought Frankie to her home on Great Rock Road in Oak Bluffs. Hours later, she allegedly dialed 911 saying Frankie stopped breathing. Matt's wife Julie called him at work.

"She said Frankie's in an ambulance. He's not breathing. I'm headed to the hospital now. I just kept saying 'What do you mean, what happened?' She's like 'I don't know, I don't know anything. Aimee called me crying,'" Rodenbaugh said.

Frankie was put on a medical rescue helicopter and rushed to Boston Children's Hospital in grave condition.

"They lost his heart rate, there's not a lot of neurological signals going on right now. We're not really sure what happened. He's not doing well. They keep telling me we're very, very worried about Frankie and that's exactly how they would tell me. I knew, I knew what that meant," Rodenbaugh said.

While Frankie was fighting for his life in Boston, Matt got more heartbreaking news. His father Frank, who Frankie was named after, died after having a pacemaker put in.

"I looked at Julie and she's like, 'What's wrong?' and I said, 'My dad died,'" Rodenbaugh said.

Without a moment to grieve, Massachusetts State Police told Rodenbaugh they had an update on the case.

Babysitter arrested

"They said we want to tell you that we're arresting Aimee. I remember my wife and I both were like, 'You can't do that. We love Aimee. She's great," Rodenbaugh recalled.

The family was shocked, until the police told them about the evidence they had.

"We reviewed the video of the camera on the outside of the house. We saw that Aimee came home at 9 something, she exited the vehicle and went into her house," Rodenbaugh said. "He said she didn't come back to the vehicle until around 12:30 or 1. I said OK. They said she was the only one who exited the vehicle."

According to police reports, Cotton's Nest video camera showed that another child and Frankie were left alone, strapped in car seats in her SUV for about three hours. The video allegedly does not show that Cotton ever took Frankie out of his car seat, changed him or gave him any food or water.

"She tortured my child"

"She tortured my child," Rodenbaugh told the I-Team. "They enhanced the audio of the video, and he can be heard calling out for Dada over and over and over again, until the video went silent."

Police said Cotton admitted while the children were in the car she was inside the house cooking bacon, conducting personal hygiene and preparing her son's hockey bags.

While police were making their case, Frankie's condition worsened, and the couple made the difficult decision to take him off life support.

"It was horrible," Rodenbaugh said. "I held his hand, and I just kept saying, 'Go to Pap Pap.' That's what he called my dad. I held his hand for a long time and just kept saying, 'Go to Pap Pap."

Rodenbaugh has some peace believing Frankie is with his grandfather. At the same time, he's demanding justice for his son.

"She played Russian roulette with my son's life every day apparently and he didn't win this one," Rodenbaugh said. "Aimee killed my son."

Babysitter free on bail

Aimee Cotton is currently free on bail awaiting trial. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Attorney Harrison Barrow III represents Cotton in the criminal case. He declined the I-Team's request for comment.

In February, the Rodenbaughs filed a civil suit against Cotton. They also started a foundation and built a playground in Frankie's name.

Advice for parents

Matt Rodenbaugh has this advice for parents.

"I think trust but verify is a big one. Trust your caregivers but ask questions, pop in, stop by, see if they'd be ok with a camera. It's not to spy on them, it's to make sure your child's safe." he said. "And listen to your kids."

There is a bit of happy news. Just last week the couple welcomed their third child, a boy.

