Tewksbury Hospital staff fears "escalating violence" if state takes pepper spray, non-lethal restraints from security officers

Tewksbury State Hospital, a state-run hospital north of Boston with a large mental health patient population, has a history of problems.

Now, WBZ-TV's I-Team has learned the Massachusetts Department of Health wants to take away pepper spray and non-lethal restraints from the hospital's public safety officers.

The I-Team has been exposing security concerns at the hospital dating back to 2021 when a nurse was nearly strangled in an attack on campus.

Tewksbury State Hospital on January 28, 2024 Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

In addition to the growing mental health patient population, the hospital also treats criminal defendants who have psychiatric and behavioral issues. It has its own security force, but Tewksbury Police often get called in to help.

"Tewksbury Police have been fantastic support to us as well, but the reality is they are not within the building," said Ryan Wilkins, a nurse and union representative at Tewksbury State Hospital.

A 2023 I-Team investigation found that police responded to about a thousand calls a year. That report led to major security improvements, including more cameras and secure doors. The hospital's public safety officers also got training on the use of non-lethal restraints and pepper spray.

The I-Team has learned the state's health department now wants to take that equipment away from the officers.

"As I understand it, it's in response to a recent attack where an individual attacked multiple health care workers, seriously injuring a couple of them. And a pepper spray-type gel was deployed. It was effective in gaining control of a very volatile, dangerous situation that injured health care workers," he said. "They absolutely need the tools."

Massachusetts State Representative David Robertson, a Democrat who represents parts of Tewksbury and Wilmington, agrees. He's pushing back on the state's proposal, claiming it will make the hospital less safe for everyone.

"It is a very real concern. My opinion on this is an absolute 'no' to remove those tools," he told the I-Team. "The nurses here, the front-line care providers, they're not here for fame or fortune. They're here because their heart's in the right place."

"There's no reason (why) we can't balance compassion with security concerns until these folks are fully rehabilitated," Robertson said.

Wilkins said staff members deserve to feel safe when they come to work.

"Significant violent attacks, they're happening at an increased rate than they have historically. I've worked here for coming up on 12 years now," Wilkins said. "Our campus security force that we have here, oftentimes responds within seconds. They're our first line of support in those dangerous events."

Without their help, Wilkins said there will be more injuries and "escalating violence."

The I-Team reached out to the Department of Health for comment. A spokesperson said someone would be in touch, but we did not hear back.