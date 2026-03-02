Staff member at Massachusetts autism program accused of breaking teen's arm

A staff member at a Massachusetts residential program for children living with autism is accused of breaking a teenage student's arm during an incident that was allegedly caught on video.

The employee, 27-year-old Saturs Allison, is charged with assault and battery on a disabled person. Allison faced a judge in Wrentham District Court and refused to answer questions from the I-Team about how the boy's arm was broken. "We are not talking to any press right now," a woman with Allison told the I-Team.

Franklin police say last October, Allison was working at Amego, Inc., a residential program for adults and kids with disabilities in Franklin, Massachusetts.

According to the police report, Allison was attempting to restrain a 14-year-old resident.

The incident was captured on video. It allegedly shows Allison pushed the boy to the ground face first and jammed his left arm to the floor causing an audible "snapping noise." Immediately after the boy "appears to be in pain while he is screaming."

The teen was taken to Milford Hospital. Records indicate his upper arm was broken.

Allison did not want to talk about what happened. Attorney Edward Sweeney represents Allison, he too did not want to talk about the case, or his possible defense.

Allison has been indicted by a grand jury and will be arraigned in Norfolk Superior Court. The police report indicates Allison was suspended from Amego after the incident and the Department of Children and Families was notified.

WBZ reached out to Amego for comment but did not immediately hear back.