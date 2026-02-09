4 Massachusetts State Police troopers charged in recruit Enrique Delgado-Garcia's death

Four Massachusetts State Police Academy troopers have been charged following an investigation into the 2024 death of state police recruit Enrique Delgado-Garcia. The investigation determined that Delgado-Garcia died from a massive brain bleed suffered during an unauthorized boxing match in New Braintree that allegedly happened under the supervision of the four instructors.

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell and attorney David Meier announced the charges during a news conference Monday.

Meier was appointed as independent investigator to review the facts surrounding Delgado-Garcia's death. Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early recused himself from the investigation because Delgado-Garcia worked in his office as a victim witness advocate.

Massachusetts State Police instructors charged

The charges were filed against a supervisor and 3 full-time instructors. None have been arrested. Meier said he has asked the court to issue summons for arraignment in the near future.

Sgt. Jennifer Penton is charged with involuntary manslaughter, causing serious bodily injury to a person participating in a training program involving physical exercise, and perjury. Meier said Penton, a supervisor, gave repeated false answers during the investigation.

Trooper Edwin Rodriguez, Trooper Davis Montanez and Trooper Casey LaMonte each are charged with involuntary manslaughter and causing serious bodily injury to a person participating in a training program involving physical exercise.

"Just as they protect us, it is our responsibility to ensure that our inspiring officers at the Massachusetts Police Training Academy are protected from preventable harms and to seek accountability when serious incidents occur," Campbell said. "There is nothing more serious than the loss of a life. We can both honor the men and women who serve while also still ensuring accountability within a system, especially when someone dies."

Enrique Delgado-Garcia. Delgado-Garcia family

Death of Enrique Delgado-Garcia

Meier said Delgado-Garcia suffered concussion-like symptoms on September 11, 2024 during "unauthorized, unapproved and unsupervised" sparring exercises.

Delgado-Garcia suffered massive brain bleeds the next morning during a competitive boxing match with a fellow trainee, Meier said. A day later, Delgado-Garcia died.

The WBZ-TV I-Team first broke the news of Delgado-Garcia's death and reported that his blunt force injuries were suffered during a boxing exercise.

Delgado-Garcia was five months into his training to become a state trooper at the time of his death.

"He was a son, a brother, an uncle and a friend. Enrique should be alive today," Campbell said on Monday.

The 25-year old's death sparked an independent investigation and led to reforms at the State Police Academy. That included the suspension of the boxing program.