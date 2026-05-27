World Cup preparations ramping up around Gillette Stadium, businesses and neighbors hope to cash in

From signs surrounding Gillette Stadium to ongoing construction work around the area, preparations are ramping up with just over two weeks until Massachusetts hosts its first 2026 FIFA World Cup match.

Businesses, residents and officials from Boston to Foxboro are preparing for a surge of visitors and fans coming to the area for the seven matches set to be played at the now-dubbed "Boston Stadium."

World Cup impact on businesses

"Match days and the non-match days, I'm sure will have a drive of business, people coming up here checking out the stadium, checking out the venues up here, it's going to be very lively," said Nicolas Perreault, manager of Citizen Crust in Patriot Place.

Perrault said the friendly match earlier this season between France and Brazil showed just how big of surge they might expect.

"I've worked up here for 10 years and it's the first time I've seen anything at that scale," Perrault said.

On Wednesday, crews could be seen putting up signs, installing security fencing and barricades around the stadium grounds and doing construction near the Foxboro Commuter Rail stop just across from the stadium.

How to get to the World Cup at Gillette Stadium

State officials are encouraging fans to use public transportation to reach the matches. The MBTA is selling 20,000 round-trip tickets for each game at $80 per ticket from Boston. As of Wednesday afternoon, The MBTA says 37,156 train tickets have been sold for the first five matches, and 11,569 tickets have been sold for the first match Haiti vs. Scotland.

At the same time, additional bus services will also be available to help ease congestion and reduce pressure on the limited parking supply at the stadium.

Neighbors cashing in

With only about 5,000 parking spaces at the stadium itself, nearby homeowners are also preparing to accommodate overflow traffic.

South Walpole resident Hays Brousaides said he regularly parks several dozen vehicles at his home during Patriots games and sees the World Cup as another opportunity.

"It's another way for us to add revenue so we can pay our taxes and expenses that inflation has procured for us. It's a great opportunity and I'm excited to see all the international people," he said.

Walpole residents like Brousaides must be permitted through the town, which oversees how many spots they can have.

Brousaides and most others in the area are charging $100 for a space on gameday, $75 cheaper than stadium parking.

Some neighbors are preparing to host parking for the first time, embracing the massive international event.

"I think its going to be a lot of fun. The Pats games are fun, the concerts are super fun, this is going to be bigger and I'm excited," resident Emily Burke said.

Still, Burke acknowledged there are concerns about how busy the area could become during match days.

"I'm worried about traffic. So my plan is to stay home, just hunker down and enjoy the excitement of the people just walking down the street," she said.