Worcester murders suspect captured in California held without bail

Suspect in Worcester murders of mother and daughter held without bail

WORCESTER - The second suspect accused in the murders of a mother and her daughter in Worcester earlier this month is being held without bail.

Dejan Belnavis, 27, was arrested in San Diego about a week after 27-year-old Chasity Nunez and her 11-year-old daughter Zella were found shot to death in a parked SUV. Police didn't elaborate on how they found him but said they used tips and law enforcement technology and he was taken into custody during a traffic stop.

Police originally traced the getaway car to Belnavis' relatives in Hartford. According to court documents, the car belongs to his mother's boyfriend.

Belnavis was originally wanted for armed assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm without a license. He has since been charged with murder.

Karel Mangual CBS Boston

The first suspect, Karel Mangual, was arrested a day after the shootings and pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder. He's being held without bail.

Police said Mangual and Belnavis were seen on surveillance video ambushing the SUV Nunez and her daughter were sitting in on the afternoon of March 5.

Chasity and 11-year-old Zella Nunez were shot and killed in Worcester on March 5, 2024. Nunez family

Nunez was a member of the Connecticut Army National Guard for four years and her daughter was a student in Worcester Public Schools.

Belnavis is due back in court on May 2 for a probable cause hearing.