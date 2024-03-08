Worcester schools remember 11-year-old girl killed in ambush shooting with mother

WORCESTER - Worcester Public Schools has released a statement honoring the 11-year-old killed in an ambush shooting with her mother on Tuesday afternoon.

Zella Nunez and her 27-year-old mother Chasity Nunez were sitting in a parked SUV on Englewood Avenue in Worcester when they were shot and killed.

Chasity and 11-year-old Zella Nunez were shot and killed in Worcester on March 5, 2024. Nunez family

In a statement, Worcester Public Schools said Zella was a "high-achieving sixth-grade student who had many friends and was well respected by her teachers."

"There are no words to describe the pain this student's family is feeling as a result of this terrible tragedy. We offer them our deepest condolences as they endure unimaginable grief," said Superintendent Rachel Monárrez in a statement. The district didn't release the name of the school she attended.

The district said counselors were also at Zella's school on Thursday to help support her classmates.

Evidence markers near an SUV on Lisbon Street in Worcester where police say two women were shot CBS Boston

Her mother Chasity Nunez was a member of the Connecticut Army National Guard for four years. "Chasity was beloved by her fellow Soldiers in the 142nd Medical Company. Her wit, social nature and dedication to duty made her one of the best Soldiers in our unit," said Major David Pytlik from the Connecticut Army National Guard in a statement.

One suspect in the shooting, Karel Mangual, was arraigned on Thursday and held without bail. Police are still searching for another suspect, Dejan Belnavis.