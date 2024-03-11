Watch CBS News
Second suspect arrested in murders of mother, daughter in Worcester

BOSTON - The second suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a woman and her daughter in Worcester has been arrested. The U.S. Marshals Service said Dejan Belnavis was arrested in San Diego, California.

Police believe Belnavis is involved in the killing of 27-year-old Chasity Nunez and her 11-year-old daughter Zella. They were ambushed and killed while sitting in a parked SUV in Worcester last Tuesday.

Karel Mangual was arrested last week in connection with the shooting and held without bail.

Belnavis was wanted for armed assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm without a license. A $10,000 reward was offered for information leading to the whereabouts of Belnavis.

