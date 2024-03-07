Watch CBS News
Suspect in murders of Worcester mother and daughter due in court

By Anna Meiler

/ CBS Boston

WORCESTER - One of two people linked to the tragic murders of a mother and daughter in Worcester will be in court Thursday.

The man, who was arrested Wednesday night, has not yet been identified by police, but he will be arraigned in Worcester Central District Court.

Police are still looking for the second suspect, 27-year-old Dejan Belnavis. Police said he "should be considered armed and dangerous."

Dejan Belvanis
Dejan Belnavis. Worcester Police

Both are accused in the horrific shootings of 27-year-old Chasity Nunez and her 11-year-old daughter Zella Nunez. They were in a parked SUV on Lisbon Street Tuesday afternoon when they were ambushed and their car was sprayed with gunfire.

Chasity and Zella Nunez
Chasity and 11-year-old Zella Nunez were shot and killed in Worcester on March 5, 2024. Nunez family

There's no word yet on a motive for the murders. Chasity Nunez was an Army Reservist and leaves behind another daughter. Zella Nunez was a student in the fifth grade.

Belnavis is wanted for armed assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm without a license. Anyone with information about him is urged to call Worcester Police at 508-799-8651.

First published on March 7, 2024 / 9:07 AM EST

