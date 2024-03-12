Worcester murder suspects face upgraded charges in shooting deaths of mother, daughter

Suspect arrested in shooting deaths of mother, daughter in Worcester

Suspect arrested in shooting deaths of mother, daughter in Worcester

Suspect arrested in shooting deaths of mother, daughter in Worcester

WORCESTER - Karel Mangual, one of two men charged in the horrific shooting deaths of a young mother and her daughter in Worcester last week, pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning to two counts of murder.

Mangual, 28, hid behind a door during his brief arraignment in Worcester District Court. He will remain held without bail and is due back in court April 12.

Karel Mangual in Worcester District Court, March 7, 2024. CBS Boston

Police say Mangual and 27-year-old Dejan Belnavis were the two men seen in surveillance video ambushing an SUV parked on Englewood Avenue in the middle of the afternoon on March 5.

Twenty-seven-year-old Chasity Nunez and her 11-year-old daughter Zella were killed in the gunfire.

Chasity Nunez and her 11-year-old daughter Zella. Nunez family

There's no word yet on a motive. Mangual was arrested a day after the attack. He was initially held without bail on charges of armed assault to murder and carrying a gun without a license. Those charges were officially upgraded to two counts of murder Tuesday.

Dejan Belnavis was arrested in San Diego, California, March 11, 2024. United States Marshals Service

Belnavis was captured by U.S. Marshals in San Diego, California Monday. He was also charged with armed assault to murder and carrying a gun without a license. Worcester County District Attorney Joe Early said Belnavis will face upgraded murder charges when he is brought back from California.