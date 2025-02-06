Weekend storm could bring widespread plowable snow to Massachusetts

BOSTON - No rest for the weary, there is another storm on the way to Massachusetts, and with that, the WBZ Weather team is issuing another NEXT Weather Alert.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Winter Storm Watch issued

In addition, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the entire Southern New England region except for the islands.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Once again, we look to the West Coast to find our storm. Currently coming ashore in California, the storm will quickly traverse the country and exit the East Coast early Sunday morning just to the south of New England.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

We have had our eyes on this one for a while.

Much like Thursday's storm, it will be another quick mover. The peak of the storm will only last about 7-9 hours.

Unlike Thursday's storm, this one will likely be all snow. There is very little risk of any ice or mixing.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

When does the storm arrive?

The snow will arrive Saturday between 10 p.m. and midnight.

Once it arrives, it will hit the ground running.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

The majority of the snow accumulation will occur between midnight and 7 a.m. on Sunday.

There will be some light snow and flurries between 7 a.m. and noon but very little additional accumulation.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Watching the storm track

Snowfall amounts will depend on the track of the storm as it passes south of New England.

In the last 24 hours, there has been a slight southward shift. This would bring the heaviest snowfall totals to the south of Boston.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

If that southward trend continues, snowfall forecasts will need to be lowered and impacts north of Boston would be very minimal.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

How much snow will Massachusetts get?

Currently we are forecasting between 4-8" for most of southern New England. This would include Boston and Worcester.

Farther north, up into New Hampshire and Vermont, we are forecasting lower amounts between 2-4".

Again, the track is everything! These amounts could very well shift north or south by 50-100 miles in the next 24-48 hours.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

This storm is all about the snow. There will be no wind or coastal concerns.

Temperatures following the storm will be near freezing Sunday into early next week.

Active pattern ahead

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Speaking of next week... the active storm pattern will continue. There are likely to be multiple storms to watch, the first around Tuesday and then another later in the week.