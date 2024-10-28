What's on the 2024 ballot in Massachusetts?

BOSTON - Election Day is Nov. 5 in Massachusetts, and early voting is already underway. Besides the presidential race, voters in the state will decide U.S. Senate and House races, important ballot questions and a number of elections at the local level.

Read below for an overview of what's on the ballot in Massachusetts.

U.S. Senate race in Massachusetts

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren is running for a third six-year term in the U.S. Senate. Her Republican challenger is attorney John Deaton, a cryptocurrency advocate from Swansea.

Click here to watch the full Oct. 15 debate between Warren and Deaton that was hosted by WBZ-TV.

Massachusetts presidential ballot

Candidates for president are listed in alphabetical order on the Massachusetts ballot. The candidates are:

AYYADURAI and ELLIS, Independent

DE LA CRUZ and GARCIA, Socialism and Liberation

HARRIS and WALZ, Democratic

OLIVER and TER MAAT, Libertarian

STEIN and CABALLERO-ROCA, Green-Rainbow Party

TRUMP and VANCE, Republican

Massachusetts has voted for the Democratic ticket in every presidential election since 1988.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s name was removed from the Massachusetts ballot after he suspended his campaign.

Massachusetts ballot questions

This year there are five ballot questions before Massachusetts voters. They are:

Question 1: State Auditor's Authority to Audit the Legislature

- A "yes" vote would allow the state Auditor to audit the Massachusetts Senate and House of Representatives.

- A "no" vote would make no changes to the Auditor's authority.

Question 2: Elimination of MCAS as High School Graduation Requirement

- A "yes" vote would end the mandate requiring students to pass the 10th grade MCAS test in order to graduate.

- A "no" vote would not change the graduation requirement.

Question 3: Unionization for Transportation Network Drivers

- A "yes" vote would let rideshare drivers form unions to collectively bargain with transportation companies for better pay and benefits.

- A "no" vote would make no changes to the law.

Question 4: Limited Legalization and Regulation of Certain Natural Psychedelic Substances

- A "yes" vote would let people over the age of 21 grow and use some psychedelic substances.

- A "no" vote would not change the current law and certain psychedelic substances would stay illegal.

Question 5: Minimum Wage for Tipped Workers

- A "yes" vote would gradually increase the minimum wage for tipped workers to $15 an hour by 2029 and distribute pooled tips evenly among staff.

- A "no" vote means tipped workers would still make at least $6.75 as long as total earnings with tips reach $15 an hour.

Click here for an in-depth discussion about the Massachusetts ballot questions, or watch the video in the player above.

U.S. House races in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is represented entirely by Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives, and while they are all on the ballot in 2024, fewer than half are facing general election opponents.

Republican Rob Burke, a videographer from Dedham, is challenging Eighth District Rep. Stephen Lynch of South Boston, who has served in Congress since 2001. Rep. Bill Keating of Bourne is facing a challenge in the Ninth District from Republican Dan Sullivan, a nurse from Plymouth.

First District Rep. Richard Neal is being challenged by independent Nadia Milleron, and Second District Rep. Jim McGovern is facing off against independent Cornelius Shea.

Local Massachusetts races on the ballot

Every state representative and senate seat is on the ballot for election to a two-year term. Other local races being contested this November include candidates for Clerk of Courts, Register of Deeds, County Commissioner and Governor's Council.

Click here to view a sample ballot where you live.