Ballot question 4 would legalize natural psychedelic substances in Massachusetts, create commission

Legalizing psychedelic substances is on the ballot this November

BOSTON - As early voting begins in Massachusetts, one ballot question deals with legalizing psychedelic substances in the state.

If Question 4 passes, it would allow people over 21 to grow and use natural psychedelic substances like magic mushrooms. It would also create a commission to regulate them. A "no" vote would mean no current change to the law, where psychedelics are illegal.

Actress turned advocate

"Psychedelics have an ability to heal and to help people with mental health challenges," said Eliza Dushku Palandjian. "For addiction, for trauma, for PTSD, for end of life care."

The drug was life changing for the actress and Watertown native, who is now a behavioral health advocate. She said years ago, she found herself at rock bottom.

"I've completely changed my life," said Dushku Palandjian. "I was hopeless and in pain, to today, where how far I've come, I think others should have that option as well."

Conventional health care options didn't work for Dushku Palandjian and she's not the only one who experienced a broken health care system.

Veteran said she benefited

"I came to psychedelic therapy after a long mental health battle myself," said U.S. Navy veteran Emily Oneschuk. She fell into a depression after her brother was shot in 2017. Coupled with a military deployment, her life became a pressure cooker. "Over the course of my time on active duty, I just felt, I called them the shades were coming down."

A trauma therapist directed Oneschuk towards psychedelics. After a psych retreat in Jamaica, she said her life changed.

"I've seen it change my life and I've seen it change a lot of other people's lives too," said Oneschuk. "What's important is that we lead with education, we have open conversations about responsible use looks like."

Opponents say it's not safe

But those opposing Question 4 disagree, saying it's moving too fast.

"We're a coalition of first responders, veterans, psychiatrists, medical professionals, those in the recovery community that say this goes way too far," said Chris Keohan from the Coalition for Safe Communities.

If passed, the formed psychedelic commission would then regulate the sale and services of psychedelics. A tax would be imposed on any psychedelic treatment facilities and sales and it would allow adults 21 and over to grow and possess the drug. Keohan said that's a major concern.

"The home growth alone is dangerous for children, it's dangerous for pets, this isn't medicine, it's not safe," said Keohan.

Currently, psychedelics are classified as a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance in Massachusetts, which means there is no accepted medical use and there's a high potential for abuse.