MCAS results show students' continued decline following COVID pandemic

BOSTON – Massachusetts education officials released the latest MCAS testing results on Tuesday, saying students appear to have fallen even further behind academically following the COVID pandemic.

You can visit the state's website to see how your school district scored on this year's MCAS.

Massachusetts MCAS results

Across all grades and subjects, only about 40% of students met or exceeded expectations on the tests. Before the pandemic, about 50% of students met expectations.

The youngest students, third graders who were in kindergarten when schools shut down, remain significantly behind their peers.

The newly released data also shows that 78% of 10th grade students scored well enough to graduate. That is down from 82%.

English and language arts scores decreased across the board from 2023 to 2024, education officials said.

"The English language arts scores for students in grades 3-5 declined by 2 to 6 percentage points compared to last year. Those students were in preschool through first grade in March 2020 and missed key consistent in-person instruction on foundational skills during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic," the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said.

In science, scores increased in grades 5 and 10, but decreased in eighth grade this year. Students in grades 3 through 8 met or exceeded expectations at about the same rate as 2023, while the number of 10th grade students decreased about 2%.

"Change in education is a process, not an event. As the MCAS results show today, the road back from the pandemic is not short. We're encouraged to see that students are making gains in science and technology/engineering, but there is still more work to do in English language arts and math," Education Secretary Patrick Tutwiler said.

MCAS ballot question

The MCAS results come as voters gear up for the upcoming election that could determine the future of the standardized test. Voting "Yes" on Question 2 would get rid of the MCAS graduation requirement.

In a statement on Tuesday the Massachusetts Teachers Association, which is leading the ballot initiative, said the scores show why the union wants to remove the MCAS graduation requirement.

"The use of these scores to rank and sort schools is also deeply problematic. MCAS data provide just one snapshot of student performance," the MTA said in a statement. "The fact that MCAS scores from the spring are just now being released demonstrates how the exam is not designed to allow educators and districts to take immediate action to support students."

Keri Rodrigues of the National Parents Union told WBZ-TV previously that parents are "not interested in chaos," which she says voting yes on Question 2 would cause.