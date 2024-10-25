What is Massachusetts Ballot Question 5? Increasing minimum wage for tipped workers

BOSTON - Ballot Question 5 in Massachusetts would increase the minimum wage for tipped workers.

Ballot Question 5

A "yes" vote would gradually increase the minimum hourly wage for tipped workers until it reaches the state requirement of $15 an hour by 2029 and distribute pooled tips evenly among employees.

A "no" vote would mean no change to how things currently are and tipped workers would still make $6.75 as long as their total earnings with tips reach $15 an hour.

"Yes" on Ballot Question 5

On Friday, advocates for the ballot initiative gathered outside of the State House, saying the increase in wages would even the playing field.

"Slowly ending the practice of subminimum wages over five years will make tipped workers less reliant on what tips have become, a structure of using customers to subsidize an employer's labor costs," said tipped worker and Yes on 5 advocate Grace McGovern. "We have watched the price of absolutely everything skyrocket over the past few years. And the only thing we have not seen increase is the price of our labor. Ending the subminimum wage for workers makes their paychecks consistent and reliable."

"No" on Ballot Question 5

"Question 5 would change, fundamentally, the way servers and bartenders are compensated," said restaurant owner Doug Bacon. "The result of this would be a very bad thing for consumers, it'll be bad for servers and bartenders," said Bacon. "Because tips are likely to go down."

With more than three decades of experience, Bacon and Red Paint Hospitality Group are concerned an increase in minimum wage would force restaurants to hire less staff and raise menu prices, leading to less customers and even less tips for workers.

"My staff are my family," said Bacon. "I have over 100 people who work for tips, they are activated on this issue, they are all advocating for people to vote no on this."