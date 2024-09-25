Question 4 could legalize the use of psychedelic substances in Massachusetts

Legalizing psychedelic substances is on the ballot this November

CAMBRIDGE - Question 4 on the November ballot could legalize and regulate the use of psychedelic substances like psilocybin for adults 21 and up in Massachusetts.

Legalize psychedelic substances

"My life is completely different now because I'm excited to be here," Navy veteran Emily Oneschuk told WBZ-TV.

The Wakefield native fell into a depression when her brother was shot and killed in 2017.

"When I got out of the Navy, I went to the VA. I was using cognitive behavioral therapy and art therapy, I'm a yoga teacher. I had a lot of tools, but I still was waking up every day and just didn't want to be awake."

Oneschuk turned to so-called "magic mushrooms" during a healing retreat in Jamaica. It's an unconventional method that she said led to an emotional breakthrough.

"No matter how much people tell you they love you, you can't receive any of it," she said. "And this cracked through this armor I had on and let me feel that."

She's supporting Question 4 on the November ballot that would decriminalize the use of psychedelic substances in Massachusetts, allowing adults 21 and up to grow and possess psilocybin and other plant-based psychedelics.

Strong opposition from psychiatrists

The measure is facing strong opposition from psychiatrists who warn of the dangerous impacts a "bad trip" can have.

"These drugs are hallucinogens. That means they cause hallucinations and delusions," said Dr. Nassir Ghaemi, president of the Massachusetts Psychiatric Society. "These agents should be treated like any medications, that is, they should be given by prescription with medical supervision."

Supporters of legalization say it could help veterans battling depression and PTSD when coupled with talk therapy.

"People who are trying to stop using more addictive and dangerous drugs. There has been really good research into how psilocybin can help you stop using heroin, stop using cocaine," State Rep. Lindsay Sabadosa (D-1st Hampshire District) said.

While the Mass. Psychiatric Society argues the medical research is limited, they're worried about the risk of addiction if these psychedelics are legalized.

"They can have it in their house, they can grow it, they can share it with their friends. So there's no talk therapy going on there," Dr. Ghaemi argued.

"What this does is set up a really powerful way for people to use this in a really healing capacity," Oneschuk said.

Voters can decide on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5.