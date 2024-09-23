When does early voting start in Massachusetts?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will not appear on Massachusetts ballot

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will not appear on Massachusetts ballot

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will not appear on Massachusetts ballot

BOSTON - The presidential election is set for Nov. 5, 2024, but you don't have to wait until Election Day to vote. Here's what to know about early voting in Massachusetts.

The state allowed early voting for the first time in 2016. It proved to be a popular way for voters to avoid long lines or scheduling conflicts at the polls.

In the 2020 general election, more than 23% of voters cast their ballot during early voting.

When is early voting in Massachusetts?

The early voting period for the 2024 general election in Massachusetts starts on Saturday, Oct. 19 and ends on Friday, Nov. 1. Municipalities are required to hold some early voting on the weekends of Oct. 19-20 and Oct. 26-27.

Where do I vote early?

Every city and town in Massachusetts is required to hold early voting in at least one location.

Secretary of state Bill Galvin will post early voting schedules and locations for every community on his website by Oct. 11.

How do you vote early in Massachusetts?

You don't need to sign up or make an appointment to vote early. Anyone who is registered to vote in Massachusetts and hasn't cast a ballot already can just show up and vote at an early voting location in their town.

After voting early, you'll put your ballot in a sealed envelope and sign it. You can't change your mind after you've handed the envelope to the election clerk.

Galvin's office cautions that lines may be longer on the weekends, as well as on the first and last days of the early voting period.

Vote by mail in Massachusetts

Another way to cast your ballot before Election Day is to vote by mail. You don't need an excuse to vote by mail, all you have to do is request a ballot.

You can apply for a mail-in ballot online. The state also mails vote by mail applications to every registered voter 45 days before an upcoming election.

Galvin's office recommends applying to vote by mail at least two to three weeks before Election Day. Completed ballots can be returned by mailing them back in the provided envelope, hand-delivering them to your local election office or ballot drop box, or bringing the ballot to an early voting location.