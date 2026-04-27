Wellesley, Massachusetts mother accused of killing 2 young children due in Vermont court on fugitive charge

Janette MacAusland, the Wellesley, Massachusetts mother charged with the murders of her two young children, will be in court in Vermont Monday.

She will be in Bennington County Superior Court on a fugitive from justice charge.

The investigation began late Friday night when MacAusland showed up at a relative's home in Bennington, Vermont bleeding, with a neck injury and appearing "highly distraught," according to police.

Janette MacAusland Bennington, VT Police

Police in Bennington then called Wellesley Police to check on MacAusland's daughter and son, ages 7 and 6, at their home on Edgemoor Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the children dead inside the house.

MacAusland was taken into custody by Bennington Police as a fugitive from justice. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office then got an arrest warrant and charged her with two counts of murder. She's being held without bail at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility.

There's no word yet on a motive, but court records show MacAusland's husband Samuel had filed for divorce last October and he filed for custody of the children and their home.

The MacAusland home in Wellesley. CBS Boston

Cale Darrah, the family's babysitter, told WBZ-TV she didn't see this tragedy coming.

"She seemed to just deeply love her children, like any other mother that I've come across," Darrah said. "They had, like, very small, insignificant kind of arguments in front of me. Nothing that raised any, like, huge alarm bells."

According to Wellesley Public Schools Superintendent Dr. David Lussier, the children were students at Schofield Elementary School. One was a second grader, and the other was in kindergarten.

"She was a bit of a girly-girl, she always loved when I would do her hair, loved the color purple," Darrah said of the children. "He loves to read, especially a lot of books about planes, trains, trucks, all that good stuff."

Support will be offered to students, staff, and families at the school on Monday.

"This is an unimaginable loss that will be deeply felt not just at Schofield but across our entire community," Lussier said in a statement. "I ask that we all keep this family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."