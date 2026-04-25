2 children found dead inside Wellesley, Massachusetts home during wellness check

Two children were found dead inside a Wellesley, Massachusetts home during a wellness check on Friday evening.

The Norfolk County District Attorney said that the Wellesley Police had received a call around 9:30 p.m. from a Vermont police department for a wellness check at a home on Edgemoor Avenue. Once police arrived, they found two dead children inside the home. The identity of the children has not been released.

It is unknown if anyone else was in the home at the time of the wellness check.

"At this time, there is no risk to the community," the district attorney said in a press release.

There is no more information available regarding the incident. Massachusetts State Police and Wellesley Police are investigating.

Wellsley, Massachusetts is around 15 miles from Boston.