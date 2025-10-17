Weekend To Do List: Fall and Halloween celebrations at Patriot Place, Stone Zoo and in Boston

Fall is in full swing and that means it's time for Ocean Spray's annual Fall Harvest Celebration at Patriot Place, plus a Halloween event at Stone Zoo and a cider festival in Boston.

Ocean Spray's 15th annual Fall Harvest Celebration in Foxboro

The 15th annual event takes place throughout Patriot Place and alongside the nature trail and Ocean Spray Cranberry Bog behind Bass Pro Shops. The event features a traditional cranberry harvest where families can enjoy live music, pony rides, pumpkin decorating and more fall fun. Don't miss it from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.!

When: Saturday, Oct. 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Place, Foxboro

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

Boo at the Zoo at Stone Zoo in Stoneham

Get in on the thrills, chills and a whole lot of animal fun at the Stone Zoo this weekend. Saturday and Sunday, it's Boo at the Zoo in Stoneham. With a trick-or-treat trail, tasty treats, spooky story times, and interactive animal exhibits, it's a Halloween extravaganza for the whole family from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

When: Saturday, Oct. 18 and Sunday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Stone Zoo, 149 Pond St., Stoneham

Cost: $24.95 for adults, $19.95 for children. Children under 2 are free

Click here for more information and to get tickets

Cider Fest at Time Out Market in Boston

Those 21 and over can head to Time Out Market Boston for a Cider Fest on Saturday! Fan-favorite local cideries from across New England are showcasing the best they have to offer at the event. Enjoy free samples, a live DJ and cider-inspired specials from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

When: Saturday, Oct. 18 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Time Out Market Boston, 401 Park Dr., Boston

Cost: Tasting is free, items are available for purchase

Click here for more information