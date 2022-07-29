To Do List: Road race to Fenway Park, weekend festivals

BOSTON - If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are two festivals in the area and a road race that ends in Fenway Park.

LOWELL FOLK FESTIVAL

The Lowell Folk Festival features three days of music, food and art with more than 20 performing groups taking the stage.

Now in its 35th year, you can expect to see four stages set up throughout downtown Lowell, along with a craft area with demonstrations, a family activities area, and a food area celebrating different cultures. The best part is admission to the festival is free!

lowellfolkfestival.org

When: July 29-31 (Friday 6-10 p.m., Saturday 12-10 p.m., Sunday 12-6 p.m.)

Where: Downtown Lowell

Cost: Free

PUERTO RICAN FESTIVAL

The 55th annual Puerto Rican Festival of Massachusetts is taking place at Franklin Park. Over three days you can enjoy carnival rides, food, and music. A parade will be held on Sunday where you can celebrate along the two-mile route. Festival hours are noon to 10 p.m.

puertoricanfestivalofma.org

When: July 29-31 (Noon-10 p.m.)

Where: Franklin Park Playstead, 1 Pierpont Road, Boston

Cost: Free (carnival tickets sold on site)

RUN TO HOME BASE

The Run to Home Base is happening on Saturday at Fenway Park, with the opening ceremony at 7 a.m. and the race starting shortly after, both in person at the historic ballpark and virtually. The program raises money for veterans, service members and their families.

runtohomebase.org

When: Saturday, July 30

Where: Fenway Park and virtual

Cost: $40 registration fee + fundraising minimums