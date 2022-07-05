2 men rescued as runaway boat closes beach in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD - Crews pulled two men to safety after they were thrown from their boat off the coast of Marshfield on Tuesday morning Marshfield Police said.

The captain of a fishing vessel saw the boat circling at high speeds about ¾ mile from Brant Rock. The captain said the fishing crew had pulled two men from the water after seeing one of the men waving a white T-shirt.

The men were not wearing lifejackets or tethered to a vehicle kill switch. The vessel was on a westerly track in a tight high-speed circular pattern tracking towards Green Harbor and Brant Rock, so the beach was closed down while authorities brought the boat under control.