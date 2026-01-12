Watch Live: Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel looks ahead to divisional round of NFL playoffs

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is meeting with reporters on Monday, a day after his team earned a dominant victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.

You can watch Mike Vrabel's press conference live on CBS News Boston and by clicking on the video player embedded in this article at 11:30 a.m.

The Patriots struggled at times offensively Sunday night, but their defense more than made up for it in a 16-3 win over the Chargers.

Vrabel's team brought pressure on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throughout the night, sacking him six times and recovering one fumble.

Los Angeles never found the end zone, and the Patriots stopped them on fourth down three times for the game.

Quarterback Drake Maye did not have his best game, throwing one interception and fumbling twice, one that was recovered by the Chargers.

Still, the NFL MVP candidate was 17 for 29 on the game for 268 yards, and ran 10 times for 66 yards. Maye was 11 for 14 for in the second half, and found Hunter Henry in the fourth quarter for the game's only touchdown.

New England, the No. 2 seed in the AFC, is now 15-3 on the year.

With the win Sunday night, the Patriots will now play either the Pittsburgh Steelers or Houston Texans on Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The time has not yet been determined. It will be announced Monday night at the conclusion of the Texans-Steelers game.