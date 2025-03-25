Watch Live: Karen Read hearing expected to be last before jury selection begins April 1

The Karen Read case is back in court on Tuesday for what is expected to be the final hearing before jury selection begins on April 1.

You can watch the hearing live from Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Massachusetts on CBS News Boston when it begins at 11 a.m.

Read is accused of hitting and killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow outside a Canton home in 2022. Read claims she is being framed by several people, including law enforcement.

The first trial ended last year with a mistrial due to a hung jury. Though Read's defense team has sought to delay the trial while she makes a federal appeal on double jeopardy arguments, both Judge Beverly Cannone and a federal judge have rebuffed those requests and jury selection remains on track to start April 1.

Karen Read hearing

Several items remain on the docket Tuesday. The prosecution is seeking text messages between Read and defense attorney David Yannetti from the days after O'Keefe's death, arguing that she gave up attorney-client privilege by disclosing the existence of the communications in public interviews.

Cannone has yet to rule on the defense's plans to mount a third-party culprit defense, as attorneys did during the first trial. Read's defense team claims O'Keefe was not killed by a vehicle. Instead, they argue three men could have killed him during a fight, then dragged his body outside and left O'Keefe to die.

According to the defense, retired Boston police officer Brian Albert, who owned the home where O'Keefe's body was found, is one of the men who could have been involved. His nephew Colin Albert is the second person the defense has named, along with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent Brian Higgins, who exchanged "flirty" text messages with Read.

Also still to be finalized Tuesday is the jury questionnaire, a motion for raw video from a newly released documentary on Read's case, where a buffer zone will be set up outside Norfolk Superior Court during the trial, and how the firing of lead investigator Michael Proctor will impact what documents will be admitted as evidence.

Cannone has also yet to rule on the defense's motion to dismiss the case.

Who is Karen Read?

Read is charged with second-degree murder, leaving the scene of bodily injury or death, and manslaughter under the influence of alcohol. She has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

A 45-year-old financial analyst, Read was living in Mansfield in 2022 at the time of O'Keefe's death.

For a full timeline of the Karen Read case, click here.