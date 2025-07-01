More restrictions put in place at new Massachusetts playground due to "overwhelming demand"

Even more restrictions have been added at the newly opened playground on Trapelo Road in Waltham, Massachusetts due to what the city describes as "overwhelming demand."

The playground features a wide range of activities, including a splash pad and mini golf. Social media has fueled the popularity of the playground.

As a result, restrictions were put in place at the beginning of the month. Guests were asked to limit their time at the playground to two hours, and weekend parking in the lots was available by reservation only. Rangers have been strictly enforcing the parking restrictions by checking for permits.

On Tuesday, the city announced additional restrictions. The city said that due to continuing demands, parking reservations on weekends and holidays will now only be available for Waltham residents and people with disabilities. That includes Friday, which is the 4th of July holiday, meaning parking restrictions will be in place for visitors at the playground.

Parking during non-holiday weekdays is open to everyone, and no reservation is required.

Anyone without a parking reservation is encouraged walk, bike, or use services like Uber or Lyft.

Though families have had great reviews of the playground, some have said the crowds will keep them away for the time being.

"I've driven by and been like absolutely not. It was wild. I wouldn't even bother coming in on the weekend," one mom of a toddler told WBZ-TV earlier this month.

The playground is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.