New Massachusetts playground is so popular city sets up parking reservations, time limits

Turning off of Trapelo Road in Waltham, Massachusetts, it's immediately clear why everyone's talking about the city's new playground.

"The floor is kind of cushioned which is nice, and the more you walk around the more you see hidden little things the kids love. It's just great!" said local mom Ariel Brito.

Splash pad, mini golf

The universal playground, featuring fun for all ages and abilities, as well as a splash pad and mini golf, has exploded in popularity across social media.

Playground on Trapelo Road in Waltham features mini golf, splash pad. CBS Boston

"I've driven by and been like absolutely not. It was wild. I wouldn't even bother coming in on the weekend," another mom of a toddler said.

New Waltham playground rules

And because of all the interest and excitement, the city is rolling out some new rules this weekend to keep things safe and under control. Guests are asked to limit their visits to two hours. And weekend parking in the lots will be by reservation only.

Neighbors appreciate the city's efforts. "I think the new rules are fair. Everybody needs a chance to play at the playground," said Gina McClary.

Entrance to playground on Trapelo Road in Waltham. CBS Boston

And they love showing off this new treasure in town to families from elsewhere. "People have been like coming here and people have been making friends," said 6-year-old Natalie.

"Once school's out, once the spray deck is then opened, which looks amazing, I think we might still have the same problem during the week," one neighbor said.

The reserved parking is going to be strictly enforced by rangers who will be checking for permits, available here.