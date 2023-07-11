New Hampshire governor offers Vermont 'whatever resources we can' amid dangerous flooding

CONCORD, N.H. – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said he has offered to send "whatever resources we can to help our neighbors" as Vermont deals with dangerous flooding.

Sununu said New Hampshire has dispatched swift boat rescue crews to help with rescue efforts. Black hawk helicopters will also soon deploy, Sununu said.

A storm that left up to two months' worth of rain in Vermont and saturated other parts of the Northeast was moving out Tuesday, but more flooding was expected after already cutting off access to some communities, including the main approach to the state capital.

President Joe Biden, who is in Vilnius, Lithuania, attending the annual NATO summit, declared an emergency exists in Vermont and authorized the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide assistance.

The slow-moving storm reached New England after hitting parts of New York, where one person died as she was trying to leave her home during flash flooding, and Connecticut on Sunday.

Some communities received between 7 and 9 inches of rain by Monday night.

The capital city of Montpelier asked for swift water rescue crews to be moved into the area to assist when possible. Crews from North Carolina, Michigan and Connecticut were among those helping to get to Vermont towns on Monday that had been unreachable since torrents of rain began belting the state.

Shelters were set up at churches and town halls around the state.