These are the best high schools in Massachusetts, according to U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report has released its yearly ranking of the best high schools in the country, and it includes a breakdown of the top schools in Massachusetts.

Overall, the report says Massachusetts is the state with the highest proportion of high schools in the top 25% of the ranking, and 43% of high schools in Massachusetts are in the top quarter of the national rankings.

The top-ranked high school in Massachusetts is once again Boston Latin School, which is also ranked 46th nationwide. U.S. News says the graduation rate is 98% at Boston Latin, with 94% of students passing at least one Advanced Placement exam.

Also coming in the Top 100 nationally was the Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School in Hadley at No. 96. Lexington High School came in at No. 118.

Best high schools in Massachusetts

According to U.S. News, the top 10 high schools in Massachusetts are:

Boston Latin School Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School, Hadley Lexington High School Sturgis Charter Public School, Hyannis John D. O'Bryant School of Mathematics and Science, Roxbury Mystic Valley Regional Charter School, Malden Pioneer Charter School of Science 2, Saugus Hopkinton High School Belmont High School Pioneer Charter School of Science, Everett

Click here for the full ranking of Massachusetts schools.

Best high school ranking

U.S. News says it ranked nearly 18,000 schools across the country. The top spot went to BASIS Tucson North in Arizona.

The most important factor in the ranking was college readiness, which U.S. News said was determined by Advanced Placement or International Baccalaureate test scores.

Other key metrics were math, science and reading tests administered by states, test scores for Black, Hispanic and low-income students and graduation rates.

Click here to see the full national rankings.