These are the best high schools in Massachusetts, according to U.S. News and World Report

BOSTON – U.S. News and World Report put out its annual list of the best high schools in the country, and Massachusetts is well represented.

Boston Latin School was ranked No. 27 overall out of more than 17,000 schools nationwide. That made it the state's highest-ranking school.

Others from Massachusetts included high on the national list were Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School in Hadley at No. 100, Lexington High School at No. 192, Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School in Marlboro at No. 228, and Sturgis Charter Public School in Hyannis at No. 235.

Best high schools in Massachusetts

At a state level, the overall top 10 schools in Massachusetts according to U.S. News and World Report are:

Boston Latin School Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School, Hadley Lexington High School Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School, Marlboro Sturgis Charter Public School, Hyannis

John D. O'Bryant School of Mathematics and Science, Roxbury Hopkinton High School Dover-Sherborn Regional High School Boston Latin Academy Acton-Boxboro Regional High School

Massachusetts was the state with the largest proportion of schools in the top 25% of the rankings. Of eligible schools, 47% in the state are in the top quarter.

You can see the entire list of Massachusetts rankings here.

How does U.S. News and World Report chose best high schools?

The publication uses enrollment data from the U.S. Department of Education, state testing results, high school graduation rates, Advanced Placement exam scores, and International Baccalaureate exams.

Rankings are compiled based on college readiness, college curriculum breadth, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate.

"At U.S. News, we believe that better education drives the future. We rank high schools across the country to give an unbiased look at how well schools serve their students and help you make informed decisions about your child's education," the publication said on its website. "We also want to recognize high-performing schools and inspire educators and municipalities to do better."

BASIS Peoria in Arizona was ranked the best high school in the country.