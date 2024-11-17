Will Massachusetts backslide without MCAS graduation requirement?

BOSTON - Now that Question 2 has passed, removing MCAS as a graduation requirement in Massachusetts schools, are standards for high school graduation in the state practically nonexistent? One civic activist thinks so.

Will Massachusetts backslide without MCAS requirement?

"It is absolutely back to the future," said Eastern Bank Executive Chairman Bob Rivers. "The only standard we will have left is four years attending, four years of gym and four years of civics."

Rivers was one of a group of local business executives who joined with Gov. Maura Healey, Secretary of Education Pat Tutwiler and others in opposition to ending the MCAS standard. In an interview with WBZ-TV, he said that as a result of the 59%-41% approval of Question Two, "You're just not going to know where your kids sit in an individual school in any particular way. There will still be an MCAS that'll be administered, but it will become increasingly irrelevant because people won't pay attention to it. They won't study it. There's already ways to opt out of it anyway."

Campaign ads sponsored by the state's largest teacher union, the Massachusetts Teachers Association, offered a vision of graduation standards tailored to individual students by teachers and, presumably, local school districts. But Rivers - and even some Beacon Hill supporters of Question Two - see a need for some form of statewide standards.

Will there be new statewide education standards?

Rivers noted that one of the driving forces behind the 1993 Education Reform Act that led to the MCAS standard was concern among employers that a high-school diploma offered no reliable guarantee that the graduate had the basic skills needed in the workplace.

"We see it a lot today now, in many ways, where kids just aren't prepared for work, the workforce, a career or higher education, and this is only going to make it, make it worse," he said. "Before the 1993 reform law, we were not number one in the nation in public education. We are today by any particular standard [but scores have been slipping in recent years]. A competitive strength of Massachusetts is the power of our workforce. Unfortunately, by elimination of this standard, that's been significantly damaged."

