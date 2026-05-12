Alleged Cambridge gunman was released from psychiatric hospital days before shooting, investigators say

The suspect in the Cambridge, Massachusetts shooting who allegedly opened fire on passing cars at random on Memorial Drive Monday afternoon was released from a psychiatric hospital just days earlier, court paperwork shows.

The criminal complaint against 46-year-old Tyler Brown from Boston details what investigators say happened leading up to the shooting, which left two men with life-threatening injuries. Brown, who tried to kill Boston Police officers in 2020, is also being treated for gunshot wounds at a Boston hospital after he was shot by a Massachusetts State Police trooper and a civilian.

Brown had just been released on Friday from an admission to McLean Hospital in Belmont, the complaint says. It adds that he was previously diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression.

A parole officer called Brown at about noon on Monday and "could tell something was not right," the document said. The parole officer said Brown told him over the phone "that he had relapsed and was ready to end his life." A person who lives in the same rooming house as Brown also told the parole officer earlier in the day that Brown was "off his rocker" and had been getting high the night before, according to the report.

The parole officer called 911 immediately after talking to Brown and drove toward the home, but couldn't find him. The officer then answered a Facetime video call from Brown.

"During the video call, the parole officer saw Brown waving around a semi-automatic rifle," the complaint says. "The parole officer believed that Brown was under the influence of drugs during the call."

Brown reportedly told the officer on the call that "these people are gonna f---ing pay" and "I'm not going back to prison." He also "claimed he committed murders in the past, some that he did not get caught for," the report said, before Brown ended the call.

Meanwhile, Boston police obtained a search warrant and worked with the U.S. Secret Service to ping Brown's phone near Memorial Drive at 1:21 p.m.

On a second FaceTime call, Brown told the parole officer he was no longer going by Tyler Brown, and instead was "now repping his 'shooter name.'" He continued waving a gun around, the report said.

"Sometime after the call, Brown began walking down Memorial Drive in Cambridge, firing his rifle repeatedly in an erratic fashion," the complaint said.