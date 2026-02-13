What services would be affected by a DHS government shutdown?

Washington — The Department of Homeland Security is all but certain to shut down when the clock strikes midnight, since Congress failed to pass a bill to fund its operations before a stopgap measure lapses at the end of the day Friday.

Democrats had made a number of demands to restrain the government's immigration crackdown in exchange for their support of the funding measure but could not reach an agreement with the GOP.

After the shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal law enforcement officers last month in Minneapolis, Democrats wanted a requirement for judicial warrants, better identification of DHS officers, new use-of-force standards, an end to detaining people without verifying they aren't U.S. citizens first and to conducting searches based on a person's race, language, accent or job.

Without funding, some DHS functions will cease, although the impact may not be more widely felt unless the shutdown continues well beyond the Presidents Day holiday weekend. DHS' website says that during a funding lapse, the department "may only continue 'exempt' activities such as law enforcement and maritime protection."

Generally, those whose work is "necessary for safety of human life or protection of property," will be required to work "as necessary to continue even without funding." Federal employees whose jobs are "necessary to the discharge of the president's constitutional duties and powers" continue without funding, according to DHS' 2025 funding lapse plan.

The shutdown will affect the Transportation Security Administration, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Coast Guard, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency and other agencies within DHS that safeguard national security. About 13% of the total federal civilian workforce is implicated, with most forced to work without pay, according to DHS and Office of Personnel Management data.

Here is what would be affected in a DHS shutdown:

Most DHS employees will continue to work

The vast majority of DHS employees would be exempted — meaning they're required to work — according to the department's September 2025 funding lapse plan. They would not be paid during the shutdown but would receive backpay after it ends.

In 2025, DHS estimated 249,065 of its 271,927 employees — nearly 92% of its workforce — would be exempt and continue to work during a funding lapse. But that number can dwindle as time goes on, as workers going without pay, take leave or do not show up for work.

How would air travel be affected?

Air traffic controllers fall under the Department of Transportation's budget, and that department's funding for this fiscal year has already been enacted. So, air traffic control operations will not be affected..

But the Transportation Security Administration falls under DHS, so TSA workers will have to work without a paycheck. Eventually, TSA and airport security staffing levels may be affected, depending on the duration of the shutdown, so travelers could eventually see longer security lines.

Immigration enforcement will continue

The shutdown is not expected to affect the Trump administration's controversial immigration enforcement campaign, thanks to the $165 billion cash infusion from last year's One Big Beautiful Bill Act, including $75 billion for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and $65 billion for Customs and Border Protection. The funding goes well beyond the annual allotments that the agencies typically receive and means they will be able continue operations despite the shutdown.

The DHS funding measure that failed in Congress would have provided $64 billion in discretionary funding for the fiscal year, including $10 billion for ICE.

Secret Service

Protective functions of the U.S. Secret Service, such as protection for the president and vice president, will continue. Other Secret Service functions at the White House are expected to continue, as well.

Coast Guard

The Coast Guard is the only military branch under the DHS umbrella. It will likely suspend functions like training, but search and rescue operations will continue.

Counterterrorism

Counterterrorism surveillance and intelligence gathering are not expected to face disruptions.

Other law enforcement functions

DHS' previous shutdown guidelines said federal law enforcement officers whose duties include protecting human life or property will continue their work, but those whose jobs are administrative and aren't directly involved in protecting life or property would be furloughed during the shutdown.

Disaster zone help will continue, but shutdown would cause disruption for FEMA, one official said

When funding has lapsed in the past, Federal Emergency Management Agency deployments to major disasters or emergencies have continued. But Gregg Phillips, associate FEMA director, testified before Congress Wednesday that a shutdown would mean a number of employees would be furloughed and it "would severely disrupt FEMA's ability to reimburse states for disaster relief costs and to support our recovery from disasters."

DHS guidelines before the last shutdown at the end of 2025 said FEMA, as of May, had just under 25,000 employees, and about 21,000 would have exempt status and would work during a shutdown.