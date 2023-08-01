Trump indicted by grand jury in special counsel Jack Smith's Jan. 6 investigation

Washington — Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges stemming from efforts to remain in power after he lost the 2020 presidential election, adding to the former president's ongoing legal troubles as he mounts a third bid for the White House.

According to the indictment handed up Tuesday by a federal grand jury, Trump faces four charges: conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights.

"From on or about November 14, 2020, through on or about January 20, 2021, in the District of Columbia and elsewhere, the defendant, Donald J. Trump, did knowingly combine, conspire, confederate, and agree with co-conspirators, known and unknown to the grand jury, to injure, oppress, threaten, and intimidate one or more persons in the free exercise and enjoyment of a right and privilege secured to them by the Constitution and laws of the United States — that is, the right to vote, and to have one's vote counted," the indictment states.

The indictment lists six unnamed co-conspirators, who, the indictment alleges were "enlisted" to assist Trump in "his criminal efforts to overturn" the election "and retain power."

Trump has been summoned to appear at 4 p.m. on Thursday before Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya at the federal courthouse in Washington, D.C.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.