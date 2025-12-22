N.J. police chief assaulted girlfriend in Boston during trip for Yankees-Red Sox game, prosecutors say

The suspended police chief of Totowa, New Jersey, appeared before a judge in Massachusetts on Monday, following his arrest on assault and kidnapping charges.

In court, Carmen Veneziano vehemently denied allegations he attacked a woman he was dating during a trip to Boston for a Yankees-Red Sox game.

Prosecutors describe alleged Boston hotel assault

Prosecutors said the 47-year-old law enforcement official assaulted his girlfriend at the time at a hotel in Boston's Back Bay in September.

Investigators said the woman locked Veneziano out of their hotel room and security was called when he was knocking on the door. They said she allowed him back into the room and that is when he allegedly lashed out at her.

"He became not just verbally insulting, again, but physically abusive by head-butting her, by dragging her by her legs, by holding her down on the bed, preventing her from leaving the room," said Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney Ian Polumbaum, "Applying what she described as pressure points to her body that were painful and also throwing water on her."

According to prosecutors, hotel security called police after overhearing the woman say that she was hurt, but she did not describe any physical abuse to the responding officers.

Investigators said she called Boston police days later to explain her story, leading to the grand jury indictment of Veneziano.

Defense denies charges

Veneziano's defense attorney, Paolo Corso, said his client denies the charges.

"Mr. Veneziano maintains his innocence and he looks forward to addressing these allegations in court," Corso said.

Veneziano became Totowa's police chief in 2020, during the height of the COVID pandemic.

Corso said that supporters traveled to Massachusetts for his arraignment because he is a "role model and community leader."

"He certainly has community ties back in New Jersey and is a pillar in that community," Corso said.

Veneziano was given $25,000 cash bail and must wear a GPS monitoring device until his trial in October.

Police chief charged with DUI earlier this year

CBS News New York learned through court records that Veneziano faced DUI and reckless driving charges in February in Point Pleasant, New Jersey.

Totowa Mayor John Coiro said his chief of police was required to place a Breathalyzer on his police vehicle as part of a plea deal in that case.

Coiro said the Passaic County prosecutor informed him about the latest allegations against Veneziano late last week.

"When this came to us on Friday, it was a shock to us because we didn't know anything about it," Coiro said. "He had the respect of the men and women who work for him and the community, so I am surprised it went to this level."

Coiro said he suspended Veneziano without pay and started the search for an acting police chief.

"We will probably do it Friday, naming an active chief to run this department," the mayor said. "So our community should not be concerned."