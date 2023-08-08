Tornado touched down in Marstons Mills, National Weather Service confirms

BARNSTABLE - A tornado touched down on Cape Cod Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service confirmed.

The small EF-0 tornado touched down in Barnstable near the village of Marstons Mills at 11:52 a.m., uprooting trees and knocking down an electrical pole. The estimated peak wind speeds were 80 mph.

The tornado was on the ground for approximately four minutes starting at Evergreen Drive and lifting over Joe Thompson Rd 1.1 miles away. The width of the tornado was approximately 650 yards.

Tree crews work to clean up debris from tornado in Marstons Mills CBS Boston

"Witnesses described a chaotic event, observing airborne fence posts and branches," the National Weather Service said.

No injuries were reported.

It was the second tornado confirmed to have touched down in Massachusetts Tuesday. In Mattapoisett, an EF-1 tornado was on the ground for about three minutes.