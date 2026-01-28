Robert Kraft, Tom Brady defend Bill Belichick after coach excluded from Hall of Fame

Robert Kraft and Tom Brady came to the defense of legendary New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on Wednesday after he was snubbed by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

The Hall of Fame voting results have not yet been publicly revealed. But on Tuesday night, ESPN first reported and CBS Sports confirmed that Belichick learned he did not make it.

Outrage followed from many in the sports world, and also from the White House as President Donald Trump said the results should be overturned.

Robert Kraft backs Bill Belichick

Patriots owner Robert Kraft gave a statement to the Associated Press Wednesday afternoon, saying Belichick should have been voted into the Hall of Fame.

"Whatever perceptions may exist about any personal differences between Bill and me, I strongly believe Bill Belichick's record and body of work speak for themselves," Kraft said. "As head coach of the New England Patriots for more than two decades, he set the standard for on-field excellence, preparation, and sustained success in the free agency and salary cap era of the National Football League. He is the greatest coach of all time and he unequivocally deserves to be a unanimous first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer."

Kraft is also a finalist for the Hall of Fame. The results will officially be made public on February 5.

Tom Brady on Belichick Hall of Fame snub

Wednesday morning, Belichick's former quarterback was on Brock and Salk, a Seattle sports talk show, and gave his first comments on the decision.

"I just think that to me, I don't understand it. I was with him every day. If he's not a first ballot Hall of Famer, there's really no coach that ever should be a first ballot Hall of Famer. Which is completely ridiculous because people deserve it. He's incredible. There's no coach I'd rather play for. If I'm picking one coach to go out there to win a Super Bowl, give me one season, give me Bill Belichick," Brady said. "So that's enough said. Outside of that, when it comes down to votes and popularity and all that, then welcome to the world of voting. You may as well try out for the Oscars or whatever and get a big panel to tell you if you're good or not. It's the way it works, unfortunately."

"We'll be there to celebrate him"

Brady played for Belichick for two decades before leaving for Tampa Bay in 2020. When Brady left, the relationship between the two wasn't exactly on good terms.

But over the years, the two mended fences. Belichick spoke glowingly of Brady at Gillette Stadium when the Patriots held a star-studded Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Brady said he knows Belichick's time in Canton will come eventually.

"In the end, he's going to get into the Hall of Fame. I'm not worried about that. A lot of times in life for all of life, for all of us, things don't happen exactly how you want them or on your timeline," Brady said. "We'll all be there to celebrate him when it does happen and he's going to have a huge turnout from so many players, coaches, that appreciate everything that he did and the commitment that he made to winning and the impact that he had on our lives. And that will be a great celebration to have."