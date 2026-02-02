What is the Patriots schedule for Super Bowl week? When the team will practice and meet the media.

The New England Patriots play the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX on Sunday, February 8 in Santa Clara, California. But first, they have a busy week ahead.

After a week of practice in Foxboro, the Patriots left snowy New England for the Golden State on Sunday. The team departed Gillette Stadium after thousands of fans braved frigid temperatures to attend a send-off rally.

The Patriots team plane landed in sunny San Jose hours later and buses took players and coaches to their team hotel.

Patriots at Super Bowl Opening Night

On Monday, the Patriots will have a light practice at Stanford University, their home facility for the week.

Head coach Mike Vrabel previously described it as a bonus practice that will allow the team to do some drills and movement.

Both teams will be in the spotlight Monday night during Super Bowl Opening Night at the San Jose Convention Center. That's the media session where players and coaches from each team spend an hour making themselves available to reporters.

Most times at the event, players and coaches field football questions, but also outside-the-box questions from media outlets that are at the event from around the world. In 2008, for example, an entertainment reporter from Mexico showed up wearing a wedding dress and asked Tom Brady to marry her.

The Patriots interview sessions will take place from 8 to 9 p.m. eastern time. Next up will be the Seahawks from 10 to 11 p.m.

The 11 Patriots that will be placed on podiums are Hunter Henry, Drake Maye, Rhamondre Stevenson, TreVeyon Henderson, Stefon Diggs, Harold Landry, Robert Spillane, Vrabel, Milton Williams, Christian Gonzalez and Marcus Jones. The remaining players and coaches will be spread out around the convention center floor.

When do the Patriots practice this week?

New England will not practice on Tuesday.

The only thing scheduled for the Patriots that day is a media availability with Vrabel and nine players. The availability is taking place at the Santa Clara Marriott from 2 to 2:50 p.m. eastern time.

Tuesday from 3:40 to 4:30 p.m., Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald and nine players will meet with the media at the San Jose Marriott and Convention Center.

Wednesday, the Patriots practice for the first time and all eyes in New England will be on Maye's participation. The second-year quarterback was limited in practice all of last week with a shoulder injury, and did not practice Friday as Vrabel said he was sick.

According to Mike Reiss, Lindsay Jones of The Ringer will serve as pool reporter at Patriots practice starting Wednesday. Jones will be responsible for providing details from the practice sessions to all media outlets.

Patriots Super Bowl week news conferences

Also on Wednesday, Vrabel, assistant coaches and players will meet with the media from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. eastern time. Macdonald and other Seahawks will do the same from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m.

The final time fans will hear from the team before the game will be Thursday. That day the Patriots hold another practice.

Vrabel, assistant coaches and players will meet with the media Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. as their final availability of Super Bowl week.

On Friday, the Patriots will hold their final open practice session of the week.

Saturday, teams are scheduled to the hold their closed walkthrough, going through final preparations ahead of the big game.

Super Bowl LX is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. at Levi's Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers.