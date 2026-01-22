Drake Maye named NFL MVP finalist, Mike Vrabel up for Coach of the Year

Five New England Patriots have been named finalists for awards during the NFL Honors ceremony being held Super Bowl week. That includes quarterback Drake Maye, who is among five candidates for MVP, and Coach of the Year finalist Mike Vrabel.

The finalists for all the NFL's major awards were announced Tuesday.

NFL MVP finalists

Maye is up for MVP along with Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is considered the frontrunner to take home the hardware. Also among the finalists is Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, last year's MVP Josh Allen, and 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

The MVP debate heated up in the final weeks of the regular season. Stafford had more touchdowns and passing yards, but Maye had the edge in many other statistical categories. The Rams quarterback had a difficult schedule working in his favor, while Maye's team finished with the better record against a weaker schedule.

In addition to MVP, Maye is also up for Offensive Player of the Year.

Finalists for NFL Honors

Vrabel is considered a leading candidate in a loaded field for Coach of the Year. Also named finalists were Ben Johnson from the Bears, Liam Coen of the Jaguars, Seattle's Mike Macdonald, and San Francisco's Kyle Shanahan.

Running back TreVeyon Henderson was rewarded for an explosive year in the New England backfield by being named finalist for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is favored to win the award. Also named finalists were Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and Tampa Bay wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.

Veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs' impact on the rebuilding Patriots while coming off a torn ACL was enough to make him a finalist for Comeback Player of the Year. Lawrence, McCaffrey, Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott are also finalists.

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is up for Assistant Coach of the Year. Also vying for that award are Vic Fangio, Brian Flores, Vance Joseph, and Klint Kubiak.

The award winners will be revealed on Thursday, Feb. 5 at 9 p.m. during the NFL Honors broadcast that will air on NBC and NFL Network.

That night, the public will also learn if Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick, Adam Vinatieri and others made the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.