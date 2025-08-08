Tom Brady statue will be unveiled by New England Patriots Friday. Here's how to watch.

The Tom Brady statue outside Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts will finally be unveiled Friday by the New England Patriots.

Owner Robert Kraft will reveal the 12-foot statue in a 15-to-20-minute ceremony with Brady before the Patriots first pre-season game against the Washington Commanders. Brady is the first player in Patriots history to have a statue at the stadium in his honor. In an interview last week, Kraft said Brady has not seen the statue yet.

The Tom Brady statue outside Gillette Stadium on Friday morning. CBS Boston

Tom Brady statue ceremony

The ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. at Patriot Place Plaza, next to the team's Hall of Fame. You can watch it live on WBZ-TV in the video above before the broadcast of the Patriots-Commanders game. It will also be streamed on the Patriots official website.

Parking lots will open at 3:30 p.m. and gates at the stadium will open early at 5 p.m. so fans with tickets can see both the ceremony and game in person.

The Patriots also said there will be "optimal viewing" of the ceremony on the video boards inside Gillette Stadium.

Kraft and the Patriots had hoped to unveil the statue last year, but Brady's NFL broadcasting season with FOX never brought him to Foxboro, so the statue was put in storage and the ceremony was moved to 2025.

Tom Brady and the Patriots

The Patriots retired Brady's number 12 in June 2024. He retired after the 2022 season after winning six Super Bowls with the Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tom Brady in his final game with the New England Patriots on January 4, 2020 in Foxboro. Perry Knotts / Getty Images

Brady was drafted by the Patriots in 2000 in the sixth round and took over as the starter from Drew Bledsoe in the 2001 season. He won three NFL MVP awards and five Super Bowl MVPs in his career. He turned 48 on Sunday, August 3.