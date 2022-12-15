A Tom Brady-Patriots reunion wouldn't be crazy, according to Rob Gronkowski

BOSTON -- There aren't many football teams in history who have had the greatest quarterback of all time run their offense to six Super Bowl victories. There are even fewer football teams in history who not-so-subtly nudged that quarterback out of town late in his career. And there are even fewer football teams in history who have had to watch that quarterback win a Super Bowl and then have an MVP-caliber season in his first two years away from his former home.

As such, whenever speculation of Tom Brady potentially returning to the Patriots arises, that polite-but-still-rocky departure makes such an idea seem like fantasy.

But according to Rob Gronkowski, the Patriots would happily welcome Brady back to Foxboro.

Gronkowski -- who knows a thing or two about slightly acrimonious endings to a Hall of Fame Patriots career -- spoke to Fox News about Brady's potential playing future, and the retired tight end said that New England can certainly be in the picture if that's what Brady wants.

"I mean, if Tom really wanted to, I'm sure that it would be all open arms to go back to New England," Gronkowski said. "I would just have to say all parties would need to want it."

In Gronkowski's eyes, any team would be eager to add Brady -- even at age 46.

"He has the opportunity to go wherever he would love to go. It's Tom Brady," Gronkowski said. "If he wanted to go back home to the San Francisco 49ers, I'm sure that would be open. If he wanted to go back home to the Patriots, I'm sure those doors would be open. If he 100 percent wants to stay in Tampa Bay, those doors would be wide open. It's all on him."

Whether Brady even plays at all next year remains unknown, as the 45-year-old is enduring an unpleasant season in Tampa Bay and is taking things on a year-to-year basis. But if Brady does play, Gronkowski clearly believes that the impending free agent will have many open doors in front of him -- including the ones leading to Bill Belichick's office.