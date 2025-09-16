Tom Brady spotted with headset in Raiders coaching booth during Monday Night Football

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is a busy man in retirement. On Monday night, fans got a look at just how involved he is in one of his roles. The Las Vegas Raiders co-owner was shown during the Monday Night Football broadcast wearing a headset inside his team's coaching booth during the game.

Hours after announcing he'd unretire to play in a one-day flag football tournament, Brady took a seat with offensive coordinator Chip Kelly in the coaches' booth for the team's clash against the Los Angeles Chargers.

It didn't help.

The Raiders' offense looked lost and muddled during their 20-9 loss to Los Angeles, marking the second time in franchise history they've lost four straight home openers.

Brady's dual role as Raiders part-owner and Fox analyst continues to come into question, though the league seemingly remains unconcerned. This year, Brady is allowed to attend production meetings with other teams ahead of the games where he will appear in the booth.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner and five-time Super Bowl MVP is scheduled to call next week's game between the Cowboys and Bears in Chicago.

One week later, the Bears travel to Las Vegas to face the Raiders.

During Monday's game, James Palmer of The Athletic and Bleacher Report, noted on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, that Brady meets with Kelly two or three times a week to go over film and go through the game plan.

After losing to the Chargers, Raiders head coach Pete Carroll said that report was not accurate.

"We have conversations, I talk to Tom, Chip talks to Tom regularly," Carroll said. "I mean, we have a tremendous asset. And so, we all get along well and we respect each other. And so we just talk about life and football ... and he has great insight. So, we're lucky to have him as an owner."

With a road trip to face the Commanders on deck, though, it appears it'll take more than a conversation and Brady in the booth to fix things.

One week after putting on an air show against Brady's former team during a 20-13 win in New England, quarterback Geno Smith was haunted by the Chargers' suffocating defense.

Smith, who completed 24 of 34 for 362 yards with one touchdown and one interception against the Patriots, threw for 169 yards on 22-of-36 passing with three interceptions, including one on the first play of the game. It was Smith's fifth career three-interception game.